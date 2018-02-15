 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale has multiple subject matter experts for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting stories

Article ID: 689620

Released: 15-Feb-2018 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Nova Southeastern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Psychology and Psychiatry, Guns and Violence
KEYWORDS
  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Nova Southeastern University, Shootings, mass school shooting, Gun Violence,
  • Child Psychology
  • + Show More

    • Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL is home to multiple experts who can provide insight and guidance related to the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FLorida.  Please CLICK HERE for a list of our experts in school shootings, child and adult psychology/how to cope with tragedies and adult psychology.

    We can arrange phone or in-person interviews.  Contact NSU's Public Relations officers Julie Spechler at 954-591-3361 (cell), 954-262-5348 (office) or julies@nova.edu or Marla Oxenhandler at 954-770-9204 or marla.oxenhandler@nova.edu .

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!