American Academy of Dermatology Elects New Officers, Board Members

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (March 27, 2018) — The American Academy of Dermatology has announced the results of its annual election. The Academy’s new officers and board members will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 19,000 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions. These officers and board members, all of whom are board-certified dermatologists, will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy and practice information.

OFFICERS

Bruce H. Thiers, MD, FAAD, will be installed as president-elect in March 2019 and hold the office of president for one year beginning in March 2020. He is a distinguished university professor in the Medical University of South Carolina Department of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery in Charleston, S.C. He has served as editor of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology for the past 10 years and was JAAD’s associate editor for 10 years before assuming his current role. He previously served the Academy as vice president and a member of the board of directors. He is also a past president of the South Carolina Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery.

Susan C. Taylor, MD, FAAD, will be installed as vice president-elect in March 2019 and hold the office of vice president for one year beginning in March 2020. She is an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She previously served the Academy as a member of the board of directors and chair of the SKINovations Committee. She is also a past president of the Skin of Color Society, and a former board member of the SOCS and the Women’s Dermatologic Society.

BOARD MEMBERS

Larry Green, MD, FAAD; Adelaide Hebert, MD, FAAD; Alexander Miller, MD, FAAD; and Cyndi Yag-Howard, MD, FAAD, were elected to the Academy’s board of directors. They will each serve a four-year term beginning in March 2019.

Larry Green, MD, FAAD, is an associate clinical professor of dermatology at George Washington University in Washington. He is the chair of the Academy’s State Policy Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the medical board of directors of the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Adelaide Hebert, MD, FAAD, is a professor of dermatology and chief of pediatric dermatology at the UTHealth McGovern Medical School in Houston. She is a past president of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and the Women’s Dermatologic Society, as well as a past chair of the SPD Foundation.

Alexander Miller, MD, FAAD, is a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of California, Irvine. He previously served the Academy as chair of the Contractor Advisory Committee and Health Care Finance Committee. He is a past president of the California Society of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Mohs Surgery and the Dermatologic Society of Orange County.

Cyndi Yag-Howard, MD, FAAD, is in private practice in Naples, Fla., and is also an associate professor of dermatology and cutaneous surgery at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Fla. She currently serves the Academy as co-chair of the American Medical Association Dermatology Section Council. She is a former board member of the Women’s Dermatologic Society, the Florida Society of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery and the Florida Medical Association.

