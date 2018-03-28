Streck Granted Another Patent Directed Toward Direct-Draw Blood Collection Tubes for Blood Stabilization

Newswise — La Vista, NE – The United States Patent Office granted U.S. Patent No. 9,926,590 today to Streck, Inc. The patent is directed generally toward a direct-draw blood collection tube for the stabilization of a patient blood sample and to subsequent downstream isolation of nucleic acids for analysis.

The patent joins Streck’s growing intellectual property portfolio covering stabilization products, which may find particular use in noninvasive prenatal testing or liquid biopsy applications.

“Protecting our valuable intellectual property demonstrates Streck’s commitment to and investment in developing and manufacturing quality control and diagnostic products for the clinical and research laboratories,” said Connie Ryan, President & CEO, Streck, Inc. “It is Streck’s responsibility, in the face of an ever changing marketplace, to protect itself and to secure a path for continued growth.”

Presently, Streck offers several direct-draw blood collection tubes for the stabilization of patient samples, facilitating transport to remote clinical laboratories for nucleic acid isolation and analysis, among them:

Cell-Free DNA BCT® and Cell-Free DNA BCT® CE help prevent the release of genomic DNA, allowing isolation of high-quality cell-free DNA for a wide range of downstream applications commonly used in clinical research studies, drug discovery and diagnostic assay development. The tubes reduce the need for immediate plasma preparation due to its unique stabilization properties. Cell-free DNA is stable for up to 14 days, and circulating tumor cells are stable for up to 7 days at room temperature, allowing convenient sample collection, transport and storage.

Cell-Free RNA BCT® and Cell-Free RNA BCT® CE help prevent the release of cellular RNA, allowing isolation of high-quality cell-free RNA for a wide range of downstream applications commonly used in clinical research studies, drug discovery and diagnostic assay development. Cell-free RNA is stable up to 7 days at room temperature, allowing convenient sample collection, transport and storage.

About Streck, Inc. Established in 1971, Streck develops and manufactures products for clinical and research laboratories. Streck’s passion for innovation, quality and service has allowed the organization to become a world leader in the development of quality control and diagnostic products that help laboratories ensure accurate and timely results for patients. Streck offers the industry’s leading automated erythrocyte sedimentation rate instrument and is a worldwide supplier of blood collection tubes that standardize methods for sample collection, stabilization and transportation. Expanding product lines include flow cytometry, body fluids and urinalysis with emerging products being developed for the burgeoning field of molecular diagnostics. For more information, visit www.streck.com.