ISPOR Dubai 2018 Announced for 19-20 September 2018

Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 23, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced a new conference, ISPOR Dubai 2018 scheduled for 19-20 September 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ISPOR Dubai 2018 will be the first regional conference of its type that the Society is organizing and will focus on the theme, “Healthcare Decision Making in the Middle East and North Africa: The Role of Health Economics and Outcomes Research and Health Technology Assessment.” The conference will bring together regional and international experts and stakeholders in HEOR to share innovative research methods and health policy developments.

The first day of the conference—Wednesday, 19 September—will feature ISPOR group meetings, an evening welcome reception, and a number of educational seminars, including ISPOR introductory sessions on health economics and health technology assessment that include:

Introduction to Health Economics will introduce health economics as a subdiscipline of economics and its relevance to decision making in the healthcare sector. The session will be led by Nancy J. Devlin, PhD, Office of Health Economics, London, UK.

The second and final day of the conference—Thursday, 20 September—will feature a number of educational forums, plenary and panel sessions including:

Keynote Address The keynote speaker will be Amin Al Amiri, PhD, MSc, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates.

The keynote speaker will be Amin Al Amiri, PhD, MSc, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates. Plenary Session—The Role of HEOR in Decision Making: Global Knowledge for Local Application This session will discuss the role that HEOR plays in healthcare decisions, drawing on the experience of the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. Speakers will include Nancy J. Devlin, PhD, Office of Health Economics, London, UK; Dan Malone, RPh, PhD, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA; Ola Ghaleb Al Ahdab, PhD, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates; and Sherif Abaza, MBA, Syreon Middle East, Egypt.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR Dubai 2018 will draw hundreds of healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers from health ministries and government officials, health technology assessment bodies, global thought leaders, researchers and academicians, public and private payers, healthcare providers, and patient representatives.

