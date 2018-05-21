Graduate Presents Alzheimer's Research at Harvard, Capitol Hill

Newswise — Wichita State University student Abdul-Mannaan Giles recently presented his Alzheimer's undergraduate research projects at the Harvard University National Collegiate Research Conference and in Washington, D.C., to members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Giles completed two undergraduate research projects and was selected to present at six national research conferences. He presented his first project regarding aerobic exercise in early-stage Alzheimer's patients at the Harvard University National Collegiate Research Conference and Undergraduate Research Day in Topeka.

In his second study, Giles investigates if biomarkers in blood can be used as a fluid to diagnose early-stage Alzheimer's. Out of 400 national entries, he was selected to present in Washington, D.C., to members of Congress on Capitol Hill and serve as an advocate for student research. His research poster drew the largest audience at the event and he was able to network with national university and government officials.

Originally from New York, Giles chose WSU because he felt the investment made in undergraduate students through research opportunities would allow him to grow as an individual.

Giles says completing his research projects has been very rewarding and greatly enriched his education at WSU. Through the McNair Scholars Program and Honors College, he has been exposed to many unique research opportunities and traveled to multiple countries, which has broadened his perspective on life. He says he is grateful for his education because many people don't have the opportunity to pursue that dream.

He also says the relationships the College of Health Professions has built with labs, clinics and hospitals have helped identify what qualities employers are seeking in graduates and those skills are emphasized in students’ training.

“The faculty and staff here treat you like family and honestly care about students’ success,” he says. “They set students up to be top-caliber health professionals by finding the right balance between being helpful and challenging.”

Giles is very involved outside of academics. Among many other activities he is a member of ISTAART, an international organization that focuses on Alzheimer's cure and research. He also serves as an abstract reviewer and volunteers his time co-authoring literature review publications. He also owns a small tutoring business called Ustad On Demand, where he mentors and teaches homeschooled students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Giles recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology and a minor in honors studies. He will be completing his bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences this summer. Giles looks forward to completing his master’s and doctorate degrees in the future. He also hopes to start a nonprofit research institute and clinic that serves the rural population and provides a platform for young students to engage in research.

Contact: Abdul-Mannaan Giles, axgiles@shockers.wichita.edu.