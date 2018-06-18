American Neurological Association to feature groundbreaking science and cell-based therapies at 143rd Annual Meeting October 21-23, 2018 in Atlanta

(MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, June 18, 2018) — The American Neurological Association (ANA), the professional organization representing the nation’s top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, will host its 143rd Annual Meeting October 21-23, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. More than 800 of the nation’s top academic neurologists as well as students, trainees, and international professionals will convene for three days of research at the vanguard of neurology and neuroscience.

“This year’s meeting will reflect a landmark year in neurology,” said M. Elizabeth Ross, MD, PhD, Nathan Cummings Professor and Head, Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Development Director, Center for Neurogenetics at Weill Cornell Medicine.

See Dr. Ross’ ANA 2018 Meeting Preview Q&A

“During 2017-2018 we’ve had a number of major advances in therapeutics for neurological disorders, added Ross, chair of the ANA’s Scientific Program Advisory Committee. “At our 2017 meeting, we presented breakthroughs in the use of antisense oligonucleotides for diseases like spinal muscular atrophy – a childhood form of ALS due to a single gene mutation. Infants who would not have survived more than a few years and who would be in a wheelchair or respirator-dependent can now be independent and some of the earliest enrolled patients in the trial can walk.

“In this year's annual meeting, we highlight cell-based therapies coming on board for neurological disorders. We will be presenting results from early-stage clinical trials that use genetically altered stem cells from the patient, transplanting them back to the patient to reverse the deficit in a brain white matter disease of childhood, Adrenal Leukodystrophy (ALD). There are other cell-based strategies coming up for Parkinson’s Disease, ALS and remarkable gene therapies that will be delivered with new types of viral vectors that more successfully reach the appropriate cells. There’s a feeling of optimism in neurology as we anticipate having a range of new and highly effective tools for improving the lives of many individuals with neurological disorders.”

2018 Plenary Sessions include:

Viral Based Vectors in Neurotherapeutics

Lewy Body Dementia: From Symptoms to Synuclein featuring Susan Schneider Williams, widow of the late comedian Robin Williams, who suffered from Lewy Body Dementia (Monday, Oct 22, 9:15-11:15 am)

Advances in Cell-Based Therapeutics

Inflammation and Neurological Disease: Friend or Foe?

Towards Disease-Modifying Therapies in Traumatic Brain Injury

Vascular Contribution to Dementias

For the first time, the meeting will feature a media roundtable on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 11:45-1:00 pm at which presenters of the six principal symposia will present highlights and discuss the relevance of the work and answer questions.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the full meeting and can preview the full advance program here.

For the meeting schedule at a glance, click here.

To register and obtain press credentials, please click here.

About the American Neurological Association (ANA)

From advances in stroke and dementia to movement disorders and epilepsy, the American Neurological Association has been the vanguard of research since 1875 as the premier professional society of academic neurologists and neuroscientists devoted to understanding and treating diseases of the nervous system. Its monthly Annals of Neurology is among the world’s most prestigious medical journals, and the ANA’s Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology is an online-only, open access journal providing rapid dissemination of high-quality, peer-reviewed research related to all areas of neurology. The acclaimed ANA Annual Meeting draws faculty and trainees from the top academic departments across the U.S. and abroad for groundbreaking research, networking, and career development. For more information, visit www.myana.org or @TheNewANA1

