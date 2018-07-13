 
Mercy's Dr. Latasha Murphy Discusses Diagnosis and Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

    • Newswise — Eighty percent of women will develop uterine fibroids before they turn 50, and African-American women are particularly susceptible.

    uterine fibroid is a non-cancerous growth typically formed from smooth muscle cells in the wall of the uterus. Symptoms include painful, prolonged, irregular or heavy menstrual cycles.

    According to gynecologist and surgeon, Dr. Latasha MurphyThe Gynecology Center at Mercy Medical Center, although it's very common, the condition should be taken seriously.

    "If a fibroid is problematic enough, people need blood transfusions and have really low blood count, so a fibroid that is causing prolonged bleeding or really heavy bleeding needs to be evaluated," Dr. Murphy said.

    Some uterine fibroids can cause infertility or miscarriage. Treatment options include hormonal medications or surgery.

    View Dr. Latasha Murphy’s interview regarding diagnosis and treatment of uterine fibroids.

    About Mercy

    Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women’s health. Mercy is home to the nationally acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine as well as the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.comFacebookTwitter or call 1-800-MD-MERCY.

