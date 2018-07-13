Mercy's Dr. Latasha Murphy Discusses Diagnosis and Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

Newswise — Eighty percent of women will develop uterine fibroids before they turn 50, and African-American women are particularly susceptible.

A uterine fibroid is a non-cancerous growth typically formed from smooth muscle cells in the wall of the uterus. Symptoms include painful, prolonged, irregular or heavy menstrual cycles.

According to gynecologist and surgeon, Dr. Latasha Murphy, The Gynecology Center at Mercy Medical Center, although it's very common, the condition should be taken seriously.

"If a fibroid is problematic enough, people need blood transfusions and have really low blood count, so a fibroid that is causing prolonged bleeding or really heavy bleeding needs to be evaluated," Dr. Murphy said.

Some uterine fibroids can cause infertility or miscarriage. Treatment options include hormonal medications or surgery.

View Dr. Latasha Murphy’s interview regarding diagnosis and treatment of uterine fibroids.

