Want Value for Your Membership? AAPS Journals Deliver Huge Impact

Newswise — ARLINGTON, VA. (July 10, 2018) – The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is very pleased to announce that The AAPS Journal, AAPS PharmSciTech and Pharmaceutical Research continue to successfully disseminate extremely high-quality content to the pharmaceutical sciences community. According to Clarivate Analytics’ Journal Citation Reports, the 2017 impact factors for AAPS’ journals were all highly ranked in the category of Pharmacology and Pharmacy.

The AAPS Journal’s (AAPSJ) ranking increased 14 spots to 51 out of 261 journals in its category, and its impact factor grew from 3.423 to 3.804. Those rankings put AAPSJ in the top 20% of publications in Pharmacology and Pharmacy. The impact factor (IF) of an academic journal is a measure reflecting the annual number of citations of recent articles published in that journal. It is frequently used as an index for the relative impact of a journal within its field. In 2017 there were 1,050 citations of 276 AAPSJ items published in 2015 and 2016.

“The editors and staff of The AAPS Journal are grateful for the support of our authors and reviewers, who decidedly maintain the high standards that we strive for, not only in terms of the scientific quality of our publications, but also of the fairness and timeliness of our review process. We hope to continue to improve so as to serve the needs of AAPS members and the scientific community at large,” noted H. Leung Fung, Ph.D., editor of AAPSJ.

AAPS PharmSciTech’s ranking increased by 9 spots to 118 of 261 journals, with a new IF of 2.666. In 2017 there were 789 citations of 296 items published in 2015 and 2016.

AAPS’ Pharmaceutical Research journal ranked in two separate categories: Chemistry, Multidisciplinary and Pharmacology & Pharmacy. In the former, it ranked 61 of 171 journals with a 3.335 IF, and in 2017 there were 1,821 citations of 546 items published in 2015 and 2016.

Congratulations and a special thank you to our editors and editorial teams for their efforts to achieve this success!

The AAPS Journal

The AAPS Journal, an official journal of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), publishes novel and significant findings in the various areas of pharmaceutical sciences impacting human and veterinary therapeutics, including: Drug Design and Discovery; Pharmaceutical Biotechnology; Biopharmaceutics, Formulation, and Drug Delivery; Metabolism and Transport; Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Pharmacometrics; Translational Research; Clinical Evaluations and Therapeutic Outcomes and Regulatory Science.

AAPS PharmSciTech

AAPS PharmSciTech is a peer-reviewed, online-only journal committed to serving those pharmaceutical scientists and engineers interested in the research, development, and evaluation of pharmaceutical dosage forms and delivery systems, including drugs derived from biotechnology and the manufacturing science pertaining to the commercialization of such dosage forms.

Pharmaceutical Research

Pharmaceutical Research, an official journal of AAPS, presents papers which describe innovative research spanning the entire spectrum of drug discovery, development, evaluation, and regulatory approval. Small drug molecules, biotechnology products including genes, peptides, proteins and vaccines, and genetically engineered cells are an integral part of papers published here. Current emphasis of the journal includes the following areas: preformulation; drug delivery and targeting; formulation design, engineering, and processing; pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacogenomics; molecular biopharmaceutics and drug disposition; and computational biopharmaceutics, among others.

