RPI Structures Expert Available to Discuss Genoa Bridge Collapse

Michael O’Rourke, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and expert on structural stresses, is available to comment on the collapse of a section of the A10 highway in Genoa, Italy.

O’Rourke is a faculty member in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rensselaer, and he is also affiliated with the university’s Center for Earthquake Engineering Simulation. O’Rourke joined the Rensselaer faculty in 1974, after serving as instructor and professor for four years at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An active researcher at Rensselaer, he has led 18 snow loading research projects sponsored by different organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL), National Bureau of Standards, and Metal Building Manufacturers Association.