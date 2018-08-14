 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

#RPI Structures Expert Available to Discuss Genoa Bridge Collapse

Article ID: 698988

Released: 14-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Engineering, Technology, National Infrastructure, Europe News, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Bridges, Structures, Bridge Collapse, Rensselaer, Engineering,
  • structural engineer
  • + Show More

    • Credit: Rensselaer

      Structures expert Michael O'Rourke is available to speak with media regarding the Genoa bridge collapse.

    Michael O’Rourke, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and expert on structural stresses, is available to comment on the collapse of a section of the A10 highway in Genoa, Italy.

    O’Rourke is a faculty member in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rensselaer, and he is also affiliated with the university’s Center for Earthquake Engineering Simulation. O’Rourke joined the Rensselaer faculty in 1974, after serving as instructor and professor for four years at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An active researcher at Rensselaer, he has led 18 snow loading research projects sponsored by different organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL), National Bureau of Standards, and Metal Building Manufacturers Association.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!