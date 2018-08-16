U.S. News & World Report Recognizes 16 Baylor Scott & White Health Hospitals, Making the System the Most Awarded in Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health leads the state of Texas in the number of accolades earned in U.S. News & World Report's "America's Best Hospitals" 2018-19 list, released today. Sixteen Baylor Scott & White hospitals were recognized, with two receiving national rankings.

"We are honored to be recognized once again on this prestigious list for the outstanding care and service our people provide patients each day," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. "This recognition is a direct reflection of their commitment to those we serve as we work to deliver safe, quality, high-value, affordable care with an exceptional experience."

National Rankings

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 29th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano* was ranked #21 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery. Baylor University Medical Center was nationally ranked as a top hospital in two specialty areas -- Ear, Nose & Throat (#40) and Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#42). High-performing medical specialties at the medical center recognized as being in the top 10 percent in the nation include Nephrology, Orthopedics and Pulmonology.

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. To qualify for ranking consideration, hospitals in 12 of those specialties had to be a teaching hospital, have a sufficient number of beds, or a sufficient level of important medical technology. To remain eligible, hospitals had to meet a series of progressively tougher standards to be ranked in those 12 specialties.

State and Region Rankings

In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care. U.S. News ranked Baylor University Medical Center as #2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area and #3 in Texas. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple ranked #16 in Texas.

High-Performing Hospitals

In total, U.S. News recognized 16 Baylor Scott & White medical centers as Best Hospitals, "high performing" in at least one of nine common procedures and conditions:

Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital Arlington* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Medical Center at Uptown* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure.

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas* is rated high performing Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair and Congestive Heart Failure.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – McKinney is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock is rated high performing in Hip Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Tyler* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano* is rated high performing in Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, and Lung Cancer Surgery.

Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas is rated high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement and Lung Cancer Surgery.

North Central Surgical Center is rated high performing in Knee Replacement.

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton* is rated high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery and Heart Bypass Surgery.

