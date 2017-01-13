Zika virus news source
Miami Doctors Publish Study of First Locally-Acquired Zika Transmission, Despite Low Profile, Zika Remains a High Concern, T Cells Join the Fight Against Zika, and More in the Zika Virus News Source
University of Miami Doctors Publish Study of First Locally-Acquired Zika Transmission
University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine
Following the recent Zika outbreak in Miami-Dade County, a multidisciplinary team of physicians with the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine published a case study today in The New England Journal of Medicine, describing in detail the nation's first locally-transmitted case of Zika.
The Medical Minute: Despite Low Profile, Zika Remains a High Concern
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Even though the Zika virus hasn't been in the news as much lately, it remains a serious public health concern.
T Cells Join the Fight Against Zika
La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology
The worst of the global Zika virus outbreak may be over but many key questions remain, such as why the virus persists in certain tissues after the systemic infection has cleared; how does the immune system counteract the virus and protect against reinfection; what determines the likelihood of long-term complications?
Iowa State University 2016 Surveillance: No Zika-Associated Mosquitoes Found in State
Iowa State University
Mosquito surveillance efforts led by Iowa State University in 2016 found neither of the two species associated with the transmission of Zika virus. West Nile virus appeared more frequently in 2016 than it did in 2015.
Tailored Organoid May Help Unravel Immune Response Mystery
Cornell University
Cornell and Weill Cornell Medicine researchers report on the use of biomaterials-based organoids in an attempt to reproduce immune-system events and gain a better understanding of B cells.
For the First Time, Researchers Identify Key Proteins That May Make Zika So Deadly
University of Maryland School of Medicine
A new study has for the first time identified seven key proteins in the virus that may be the culprits behind this damage. The study is the first comprehensive description of the Zika virus genome.
Scientists Engineer Gene Pathway to Grow Brain Organoids with Surface Folding
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Whitehead Institute researchers provide insight into a specific gene pathway that appears to regulate the growth, structure, and organization of the human cortex. They also demonstrate that 3D human cerebral organoids can be effective in modeling the molecular, cellular, and anatomical processes of human brain development.
Mount Sinai Studies Inform Path to Zika Treatment
Mount Sinai Health System
Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai are working on the basic science that lays the groundwork to finding a way to treat and prevent the Zika virus, a global health risk.
LJI Researchers Strengthen the Case for Sexual Transmission of Zika Virus
La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes harboring parasitic Zika virus (ZIKV) are the primary transmitters of virus to humans, potentially causing catastrophic congenital microcephaly in babies born to women bitten by infected mosquitoes. But confirmation earlier this year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that ZIKV can also be sexually transmitted raised new alarm that virus could be passed between sexual partners in venues far from mosquito habitats.
Zika-Linked Birth Defects More Extensive Than Previously Thought, UCLS-Led Research Finds
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Research finds that Zika-linked abnormalities that occur in human fetuses are more extensive and severe than previously thought, with 46 percent of 125 pregnancies among Zika-infected women resulting in birth defects in newborns or ending in fetal death.
What You Should Know About Zika
Texas A&M University
According to the World Health Organization, Zika is no longer a global emergency. However, in South Texas, we now have the first case of Zika transmitted by mosquitoes locally. This is only the second state in the United States to report a case of local transmission of the disease.
Public Skepticism Would Likely Greet a New Zika Vaccine, UGA Study Says
University of Georgia
As scientists race to create a vaccine for the Zika virus, new research from the University of Georgia suggests almost half of Americans wouldn't be interested in getting the shot even if public health officials recommended it for them.
New Evidence Shows How Bacterium in Undercooked Chicken Causes GBS
Michigan State University
A Michigan State University research team is the first to show how a common bacterium found in improperly cooked chicken causes Guillain-Barre Syndrome, or GBS. The federally funded research, now published in the Journal of Autoimmunity, not only demonstrates how this food-borne bacterium, known as Campylobacter jejuni, triggers GBS, but offers new information for a cure.
New Mechanism to Control Human Viral Infections Discovered
University of California, Riverside
A team of researchers, co-led by a University of California, Riverside professor, has found a long-sought-after mechanism in human cells that creates immunity to influenza A virus, which causes annual seasonal epidemics and occasional pandemics.
A Bacterial Aphrodisiac, Amyloids Protecting Dormant Eggs and Zika's Cellular Damage Among Top Honor Cell Biology Picks at ASCB 201
American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)
ASCB names 10 "Novel & Newsworthy" Honor abstracts out of 1263 being presented in San Francisco, Dec. 3-7
Preventing Zika From Blood Transfusion--Steps to Reduce Transfusion Needs Will Also Lower Zika Risk
International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS)
As the Zika epidemic spreads to the United States, the potential for contracting the disease via blood transfusion has emerged as a serious concern. The problem of transfusion-related Zika virus transmission--and recommended strategies to reduce that risk--are outlined in a special article in Anesthesia & Analgesia. Anesthesia & Analgesia is published by Wolters Kluwer.
The Wistar Institute Awarded Nearly $9 Million to Advance Synthetic DNA Antibody-Based Therapy to Protect Against Zika Virus
Wistar Institute
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded an $8,777,578 million grant to The Wistar Institute to create a preventative Zika therapy utilizing synthetic DNA monoclonal antibodies (dMAbs).
UF Receives Mosquito Traps for Graduate and Family Housing
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
While there are no cases of locally transmitted zika virus on the UF campus, Gainesville or Alachua County, Sharon Blansett, assistant to the associate vice president for UF student affairs, welcomes the mosquito traps as a virus-prevention measure for students living in graduate and family housing.
New Mouse Model Reveals Extensive Postnatal Brain Damage Caused by Zika Infection
University of Georgia
A team of scientists led by researchers at the University of Georgia has developed a new mouse model that closely mimics fetal brain abnormalities caused by the Zika virus in humans.
Scientists Develop New Mouse Model to Aid Zika Virus Research
PLOS
Mice with healthy immune systems could provide new insights into Zika virus pathology and treatment.
'Unraveling Zika': Join UNC School of Medicine Experts for Panel Discussion, Q&A
University of North Carolina Health Care System
CHAPEL HILL, NC - Do you have questions about the Zika virus and how it spreads? If you're traveling this holiday season, do you know how to protect yourself from Zika? Do you have questions about Zika and pregnancy? Do you know all the ways the virus can be transmitted? What about the likelihood of a Zika epidemic here in North Carolina?
AgriLife Research Team Makes Strides in Fight Against Zika
Texas A&M AgriLife
There's a war raging on a tiny battlefield and the outcome could well touch millions of people worldwide threatened by Zika and related viruses. The key ally unlocking the mystery surrounding this conflict is the long-dreaded yellow fever virus.
DNA-Based Zika Vaccine Showed Protection From Infection, Brain Damage and Death
Wistar Institute
In this preclinical study, 100 percent of the animal models were protected from Zika after vaccination followed by a challenge with the Zika virus. In addition, they were protected from degeneration in the cerebral cortex and hippocampal areas of the brain, while the other cohort showed degeneration of the brain after Zika infection.
Mosquito-Borne Illness Spreads in and Around Homes, Disproportionately Hits Women
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Outbreaks of the mosquito-borne disease chikungunya appear to be driven by infections centered in and around the home, with women significantly more likely to become ill, suggests new research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Institut Pasteur in Paris and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).
Antibody Protects Developing Fetus From Zika Virus, Mouse Study Shows
Washington University in St. Louis
Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine have identified a human antibody that prevents, in pregnant mice, the fetus from infection and the placenta from damage. The antibody also protects adult mice from Zika disease.
Early Study Finds Antibody That 'Neutralizes' Zika Virus
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, have isolated a human monoclonal antibody that in a mouse model "markedly reduced" infection by the Zika virus.
UNC Scientists Named to European Union-Funded Global Zika Research Consortium
University of North Carolina Health Care System
Two researchers at the UNC School of Medicine have been named to a global consortium for Zika research and vaccine development.
GW Co-Sponsors Scientific Research Summit with Instituto Butantan and Universidade de Sao Paulo in Brazil on Zika Virus
George Washington University
The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' International Medicine Programs and Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Tropical Medicine are co-sponsoring a two-day scientific research summit with the Instituto Butantan and Universidade de Sao Paulo focused on Zika virus.
Nearly 600 Zika Investigations Force Harris County Public Health to Improvise
American Public Health Association (APHA)
Denver, Oct. 31, 2016 -- The Harris County Public Health Department -- which this past summer confirmed the state of Texas' first Zika-associated death -- has investigated nearly 600 suspected cases this year, 55 percent of which were pregnancy-related, according to new research released today at the American Public Health Association's 2016 Annual Meeting in Denver.
Texas A&M Launches New Zika-Fighting App
Texas A&M University
As the Zika virus spreads locally in the continental United States, communities across the country have started thinking about mosquito control measures. Researchers at Texas A&M have created a type of mobile health technology to fight the mosquitos at their source: standing water.
ZikaPLAN: La Jolla Institute Unites with 25 Research Organizations to Fight Zika Virus and Build Long-Term Outbreak Response Capacity in Latin America
La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology
La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology (LJI) is among the 25 leading research and public health organizations from Latin America, North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe gathered in Recife for the launch of ZikaPLAN (Zika Preparedness Latin American Network). This global initiative, created in response to a Horizon 2020 funding call by the European Commission's Directorate-General Research and Innovation, has been formed to address the Zika virus outbreak and the many research and public health challenges it poses.
Zika Infection May Affect Adult Brain Cells, Suggesting Risk May Not Be Limited to Pregnant Women
La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology
Concerns over the Zika virus have focused on pregnant women due to mounting evidence that it causes brain abnormalities in developing fetuses. However, new research in mice from scientists at The Rockefeller University and La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology suggests that certain adult brain cells may be vulnerable to infection as well.
Zika Virus Infection Alters Human and Viral RNA
University of California San Diego Health Sciences
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered that Zika virus infection leads to modifications of both viral and human genetic material. These modifications -- chemical tags known as methyl groups -- influence viral replication and the human immune response.
USAID Funds Partnership between Mount Sinai's Arnhold Institute for Global Health and Dimagi to Identify and Forecast Zika Cold Spots
Mount Sinai Health System
-- The Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, software company Dimagi, and Guatemalan NGO TulaSalud announced today that their partnership to locate and assess vulnerable areas in Guatemala to determine their level of risk for a Zika epidemic is being funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Scientists Uncover New Facets of Zika-Related Birth Defects to Help Develop Treatment
Scripps Research Institute
In a study that could one day help eliminate the tragic birth defects caused by Zika virus, scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have elucidated how the virus attacks the brains of newborns, information that could accelerate the development of treatments.
Zika Virus Infection May Prevent Reinfection, Collaborative Biosecurity Research Institute Study Finds
Kansas State University
A collaborative study involving Kansas State University's Biosecurity Research Institute is providing Zika virus insight.
Bringing Together Insights on Zika
Michigan Technological University
Understanding the full history the Zika virus along with new developments is key to getting a vaccine and medicine to prevent and relieve Zika infections. This includes knowing all the transmission methods--it's more than a mosquito bite.
Virus Carrying DNA of Black Widow Spider Toxin Discovered
Vanderbilt University
Biologists sequencing the genome of the WO virus, which infects the bacterial parasite Wolbachia, have discovered that the phage carries DNA that produces black widow spider toxin: the first time an animal-like DNA has been found in such a virus.
New Insight Into Course and Transmission of Zika Infection
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Though first documented 70 years ago, the Zika virus was poorly understood when it burst onto the scene in the Americas in 2015. In one of the first and largest studies of its kind, a research team lead by virologists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) has characterized the progression of two strains of the viral infection. The study, published online this week in Nature Medicine, revealed Zika's rapid infection of the brain and nervous tissues, and provided evidence of risk for person-to-person transmission.
New Evidence Supports Biological Link Between Zika Infection, Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Johns Hopkins Medicine
In a collaborative effort with scientists at six Colombian hospitals, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report what they believe to be the strongest biological evidence to date linking Zika virus infection and Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Kansas State University Contributes to Potential Zika Virus Vaccine Development
Kansas State University
A research team that includes scientists with Kansas State University's Biosecurity Research Institute has developed a promising Zika virus vaccine.
Case Study Reports Details of Mysterious Utah Zika-Related Death
University of Utah Health Sciences
Researchers at the University of Utah School of Medicine and ARUP Laboratories in Salt Lake City unravel the mystery behind a rare Zika-related death in an adult, and unconventional transmission to a second patient in a correspondence published online on September 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Details point to an unusually high concentration of virus in the first patient's blood as being responsible for his death. The phenomenon may also explain how the second patient may have contracted the virus by casual contact with the primary patient, the first such documented case.
Sociol-Ecological System Approach Leads to New Information in Study of Mosquito-Borne Viruses
SUNY Upstate Medical University
In an article published online Sept. 13 in UGEC Viewpoints , Upstate Medical University researcher Anna Stewart Ibarra, PhD, MPA, describes how a collaborative approach by researchers of varying disciplines is being used as a framework for studying the mosquito-borne viruses, zika, dengue and chikungunya.
Zika and Water Safety Education a Mission for Rutgers Graduate
Rutgers University
Amber Gourdine puts her public health education into service in central Nicaragua
X-Rays Reveal New Path in Battle Against Mosquito-Borne Illness
SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Structural biology research conducted at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has uncovered how small insecticidal protein crystals that are naturally produced by bacteria might be tailored to combat dengue fever and the Zika virus.
Culex Mosquitoes Do Not Transmit Zika Virus, Kansas State University Study Finds
Kansas State University
A Kansas State University study at the Biosecurity Research Institute has found important results in the fight against Zika virus: Culex mosquitoes do not appear to transmit Zika virus.
Virginia Tech Researcher Finds Gene That Reduces Female Mosquitoes
Virginia Tech
Zhijian "Jake" Tu and colleagues found that placing a particular Y chromosome gene on the autosomes of Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes -- a species responsible for transmitting malaria -- killed off 100 percent of all female embryos that inherited this gene.
Wolters Kluwer Launches Zika Resource Portal Providing a Trusted Information Source for Evolving Clinical Knowledge on Rapidly Spreading Virus
Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins
The Health division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, has launched the Zika Resource Portal, a single point of access to trusted clinical knowledge and current information to help healthcare professionals worldwide stay up-to-date on the rapidly spreading virus. The portal provides complimentary access to leading evidence-based point of care clinical, learning and research solutions from Wolters Kluwer, as well as continuous updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).
UF/IFAS Researchers Share Safest Ways to Spray for Zika Mosquitoes, Protect Bees
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
Florida beekeepers are concerned after 2.5 million bees that were killed during an aerial spraying with Naled/Dibrom for Zika-carrying mosquitoes in Dorchester County, S.C. Now, Floridians are looking for ways to avoid the same tragedy. Florida is the third-largest beekeeping state in the nation.