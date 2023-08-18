The discovery that birds evolved from small carnivorous dinosaurs of the Late Jurassic was made possible by recently discovered fossils of theropods such as Tyrannosaurus rex and the smaller velociraptors.

In a way, you could say that dinosaurs are still with us and seen tweeting from your own backyard!

Unfortunately, our feathered friends are also negatively affected by human-caused climate change. Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns affect birds' ability to find food and reproduce, which over time impacts local populations, and, ultimately continent-wide populations, too.

Below are the latest research headlines in the Birds channel on Newswise.

Hummingbird Beak Points the Way to Future Micro Machine Design

-Cornell University

The disappearance of vultures can have unforeseen consequences - also for us humans

-University of Oslo, Faculty of Humanities

Novel machine-learning method produces detailed population trend maps for 550 bird species

-Cornell University

Illegal shooting kills most birds found dead near power lines

-Cell Press

Study finds European breeding birds respond only slowly to recent climate change

-Durham University

New Study is First to Find Exposure to Neurotoxic Rodenticide Bromethalin in Birds of Prey

-Tufts University

Man-made materials in nests can bring both risks and benefit for birds

-Bangor University

Beak shape can predict nest material use in the world’s birds, study finds

-University of Bristol