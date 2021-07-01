Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang, M.D., Director of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy Medical Center, and Craig A. Vander Kolk, M.D., Director, Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery at Mercy, have been named among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons...

Mercy Medical Center nurses and executive staff have received word that the 147-year-old Catholic hospital has re-earned the coveted “Magnet®” recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center® (ANCC).

Mercy Medical Center is one of only 3 hospitals in Maryland to receive the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, has received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Nine Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 7th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2021 issue.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

Mercy Health Services welcomes Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C, and the Manchester Family Medicine practice. In operation for 50+ years, Manchester Family Medicine serves residents/communities of...

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, will serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports group providing indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football, gymnastics, dance, and...

