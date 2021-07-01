Baltimore, MD USA

Newsweek Names Mercy’s Drs. Bernard W. Chang and Craig A. Vander Kolk Among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons for 2021

Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang, M.D., Director of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy Medical Center, and Craig A. Vander Kolk, M.D., Director, Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery at Mercy, have been named among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons...
Mercy Medical Center’s Nursing Excellence Once Again Honored with Prestigious Magnet® Recognition

Mercy Medical Center nurses and executive staff have received word that the 147-year-old Catholic hospital has re-earned the coveted “Magnet®” recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center® (ANCC).
Mercy Medical Center Awarded 2021 "Outstanding Patient Experience Award"

Mercy Medical Center is one of only 3 hospitals in Maryland to receive the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
Mercy Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, has received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Mercy Medical Center Nurses Recognized in Baltimore magazine’s 2021 “Excellence in Nursing” Edition

Nine Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 7th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2021 issue.
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Recognizes Mercy Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit with Gold Beacon Award for Excellence

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
Family Medicine Practitioners Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, and Catina Russell-Helton, MMS, PA-C, Join Mercy Health Services

Mercy Health Services welcomes Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C, and the Manchester Family Medicine practice. In operation for 50+ years, Manchester Family Medicine serves residents/communities of...
Mercy Medical Center to Serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, will serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports group providing indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football, gymnastics, dance, and...
About

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, is a university-affiliated medical facility has a national reputation for women’s health care. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, and the 20-story, $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.

Contacts

Dan Collins
Senior Director of Media Relations

 dcollins@mdmercy.com

410-332-9714
