Our News on Newswise
Newsweek Names Mercy’s Drs. Bernard W. Chang and Craig A. Vander Kolk Among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons for 2021
Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang, M.D., Director of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy Medical Center, and Craig A. Vander Kolk, M.D., Director, Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery at Mercy, have been named among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons...
1-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Mercy Medical Center’s Nursing Excellence Once Again Honored with Prestigious Magnet® Recognition
Mercy Medical Center nurses and executive staff have received word that the 147-year-old Catholic hospital has re-earned the coveted “Magnet®” recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center® (ANCC).
17-Jun-2021 4:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Mercy Medical Center Awarded 2021 "Outstanding Patient Experience Award"
Mercy Medical Center is one of only 3 hospitals in Maryland to receive the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
10-Jun-2021 4:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Mercy Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, has received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
29-Apr-2021 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Mercy Medical Center Nurses Recognized in Baltimore magazine’s 2021 “Excellence in Nursing” Edition
Nine Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among “the best of the best” in the region by Baltimore magazine’s 7th annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards” survey, May 2021 issue.
22-Apr-2021 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Recognizes Mercy Medical Center’s Critical Care Unit with Gold Beacon Award for Excellence
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
21-Apr-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Family Medicine Practitioners Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, and Catina Russell-Helton, MMS, PA-C, Join Mercy Health Services
Mercy Health Services welcomes Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner, PA-C, Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C, and the Manchester Family Medicine practice. In operation for 50+ years, Manchester Family Medicine serves residents/communities of...
30-Mar-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Mercy Medical Center to Serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine
Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, will serve as Community Health Services Provider for Coppermine, the Baltimore-based sports group providing indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, lacrosse, baseball, football, gymnastics, dance, and...
5-Mar-2021 9:35 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert Available on How Early Menopause May Increase the Risk of Alzheimer's
3-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Cardiologist Dr. Peter Reyes of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Md Discusses Women, Mortality and Heart Attack
11-Feb-2021 12:05 PM EST
Gynecologic surgeon available to speak to media on precision robotic surgery
11-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
Latest developments on Cytoreductive Surgery & Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (CRT/HIPEC)
Mercy Medical Center is the first institution in the United States to study the role of CRS/HIPEC for newly diagnosed with ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancers. Literature exists involving CRS/HIPEC in the role of recurrent...
17-Jul-2020 7:15 AM EDT
Expert on Gastrointestinal Symptoms on COVID-19 Patients
26-May-2020 8:55 AM EDT
Expert Discusses The Importance Of Colon Cancer Screenings for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
5-Mar-2020 3:55 PM EST
Expert offers insights into what your stool color says about your health for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
5-Mar-2020 3:55 PM EST
Tomas H. Ayala, M.D., FACC on a new study that has shown that women who breastfeed, reduce their later risk of heart disease.
13-Feb-2020 2:45 PM ESTSee All Experts