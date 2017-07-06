Feature Channels:

 

Medicine

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Extramarital Sex Trends, Dominant Male Behavior, Reducing Sexual Violence by Athletes, and More in the Sex and Relationships News Source

The latest research and features on sex in the Sex and Relationships News Source

6-Jul-2017

The Surprising Trend in Extramarital Sex in America

Older Americans are cheating on their spouses more than their younger counterparts, with 20 percent of married Americans over age 55 reporting they’ve engaged in extramarital sex. Just 14 percent of those under age 55 say they’ve cheated

5-Jul-2017

University of Utah

Medicine

Dominant Male Behaviour Is Preventing Women in Africa From Protecting Their Own Sexual Health

A gel aimed at preventing HIV, which is being trialled in Africa, is only used by women with their male partner’s approval.

3-Jul-2017

Leeds Beckett University

Medicine

Science

Military Sexual Trauma Among Men Is Prevalent and Predicts Alcohol Problems Years Later

Military sexual trauma (MST) is defined as sexual harassment and/or sexual trauma experienced during the course of military service. It includes uninvited or unwanted verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature, such as attention, verbal remarks, touching, sexual coercion, sexual assault, and rape. It happens to both men and women, and can have not only mental and physical but also behavioral health consequences such as substance use/abuse. Recent findings will be shared at the 40th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) in Denver June 24-28.

27-Jun-2017

20-Jun-2017

Research Society on Alcoholism

Medicine

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Lack of Sleep Fuels Harmful Inflammatory Response to Marital Stress

A lack of sleep doesn’t just leave you cranky and spoiling for a fight. Researchers at The Ohio State University Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research say it also puts you at risk for stress-related inflammation.

26-Jun-2017

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Life

Law and Public Policy

IU Expert Outlines Steps NCAA Should Take to Reduce Sexual Violence by Athletes

The NCAA should enact rules aimed at reducing sexual assaults by athletes while more equitably punishing the perpetrators and their universities, according to a newly published article by an Indiana University expert.

20-Jun-2017

Indiana University

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Boyhood Victims of Violence Are More Likely to Commit Similar Acts Against Intimate Partners as Young Adults, Study Finds

The majority of college-aged male aggressors of physical, sexual and emotional violence also reported being victims of violence themselves, both in childhood and as young adults

20-Jun-2017

Case Western Reserve University

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Riding a Romantic Roller Coaster? Relationship Anxiety May Be to Blame

In a recent study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, Florida State University graduate student Ashley Cooper explores how high levels of fluctuation in how secure an individual feels in his or her relationship may actually doom its success.

19-Jun-2017

Florida State University

Life

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Youth cyberbullying is dramatically more likely to occur between current or former friends and dating partners than between students who were never friends or in a romantic relationship.

15-Jun-2017

American Sociological Association (ASA)

Medicine

Knowing HIV Levels Are 'Undetectable' May Affect Sexual Behavior

Understanding and responding to behavioral trends in groups that are at high risk for HIV infection is critical to the development of effective strategies that decrease HIV incidence and improve access to care. New research based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National HIV Behavioral Surveillance (NHBS) system are presented in a special supplement to JAIDS: Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer.

15-Jun-2017

Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins






