Feature Channels:

Glaucoma in Developing Countries, Reversing Retinitis Pigmentosa, Eye Expressions, and More in the Vision News Source

The latest research and feature news on vision in the Vision News Source

25-Apr-2017 5:00 PM EDT

New Research Can Help Find Solutions to the Challenge of Glaucoma in Developing Countries

Glaucoma in developing countries represents a significant health crisis. The great majority of people in developing countries aren’t ever tested for glaucoma, so diagnosis and treatment are rare. And if they are diagnosed, they often can’t pay for medication, assuming medications are available.

21-Apr-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Glaucoma Research Foundation

Using CRISPR to Reverse Retinitis Pigmentosa and Restore Visual Function

Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR/Cas9, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, with colleagues in China, have reprogrammed mutated rod photoreceptors to become functioning cone photoreceptors, reversing cellular degeneration and restoring visual function in two mouse models of retinitis pigmentosa.

21-Apr-2017 9:00 AM EDT

17-Apr-2017 4:50 PM EDT

University of California San Diego Health

Powered by CIRM Grant, jCyte Launches New Clinical Trial

Cell-based therapy company jCyte is launching a Phase 2b clinical trial to study the effectiveness of its developmental therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.

19-Apr-2017 7:00 AM EDT

jCyte

Eye Expressions Offer a Glimpse Into the Evolution of Emotion

New research by Adam Anderson, professor of human development at Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology, reveals why the eyes offer a window into the soul. According to the recent study, in Psychological Science, we interpret a person’s emotions by analyzing the expression in their eyes – a process that began as a universal reaction to environmental stimuli and evolved to communicate our deepest emotions.

17-Apr-2017 3:45 PM EDT

Cornell University

Cave-In: How Blind Species Evolve

Why do animals that live in caves become blind? Charles Darwin originally suggested that eyes could be lost by “disuse” over time. Now, Reed Cartwright, an ASU evolutionary biologist in the School of Life Sciences and researcher at the Biodesign Institute, wants to get to the heart of the matter—and in a recent publication in the journal BMC Evolutionary Biology, may be proving Darwin wrong.

17-Apr-2017 8:00 AM EDT

Arizona State University (ASU)

Making Prosthetic Eyes That Look Like the Real Thing

Thanks to Greg Dootz, an ocularist at the University of Michigan’s Kellogg Eye Center, more than 3,000 patients have received prosthetic eyes that are every bit as beautiful — and complex — as the real thing.

12-Apr-2017 6:05 PM EDT

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Tunable Electric Eyeglasses Bend to the Will of the Wearer

Engineers funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) have developed glasses with liquid-based lenses that “flex” to refocus on whatever the wearer is viewing.

11-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT

National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

Researchers Identify New Target for Abnormal Blood Vessel Growth in the Eyes

A team led by Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers has identified a novel therapeutic target for retinal neovascularization, or abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina, a hallmark of advanced diabetic eye disease (proliferative diabetic retinopathy). According to a report published online in Diabetes, the transcription factor RUNX1 was found in abnormal retinal blood vessels, and by inhibiting RUNX1 with a small molecule drug, the researchers achieved a 50 percent reduction of retinopathy in preclinical models.

11-Apr-2017 10:00 AM EDT

5-Apr-2017 10:10 AM EDT

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

Wills Eye Experts Can Speak to the Media on Reprogrammed Stem Cells as a Treatment for Macular Degeneration

10-Apr-2017 4:10 PM EDT

Wills Eye Hospital






