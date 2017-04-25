Feature Channels:
Vision
Filters:
|
Medicine
Channels:
|
Glaucoma in Developing Countries, Reversing Retinitis Pigmentosa, Eye Expressions, and More in the Vision News Source
The latest research and feature news on vision in the Vision News Source
|
Released:
25-Apr-2017 5:00 PM EDT
Newswise
|
Medicine
Channels:
|
Glaucoma in developing countries represents a significant health crisis. The great majority of people in developing countries aren’t ever tested for glaucoma, so diagnosis and treatment are rare. And if they are diagnosed, they often can’t pay for medication, assuming medications are available.
|
Released:
21-Apr-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Glaucoma Research Foundation
|
Medicine
Channels:CRISPR-Cas9, genetic, Eye Disease, Ophthalmology, Retinitis Pigmentosa
|
Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR/Cas9, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, with colleagues in China, have reprogrammed mutated rod photoreceptors to become functioning cone photoreceptors, reversing cellular degeneration and restoring visual function in two mouse models of retinitis pigmentosa.
|
Embargo expired:
21-Apr-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Released:
17-Apr-2017 4:50 PM EDT
University of California San Diego Health
|
Medicine
Channels:Stem Cells, Clinical Trial, Retinitis Pigmentosa, California, California Institute For Regenerative Medicine, Cirm, Phase 2b, Retinal Diseases
|
Cell-based therapy company jCyte is launching a Phase 2b clinical trial to study the effectiveness of its developmental therapy for retinitis pigmentosa.
|
Released:
19-Apr-2017 7:00 AM EDT
jCyte
|
Science
Life
Social and Behavioral Sciences
Channels:
Behavioral Science, Cognition and Learning, Psychology and Psychiatry, Vision, Evolution and Darwin, Featured: DailyWire, Local - New York, All Journal NewsEmotions, Darwin, Eyes, Facial Expression, Evolution, Human Behavior
|
| | Add to Favorites
New research by Adam Anderson, professor of human development at Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology, reveals why the eyes offer a window into the soul. According to the recent study, in Psychological Science, we interpret a person’s emotions by analyzing the expression in their eyes – a process that began as a universal reaction to environmental stimuli and evolved to communicate our deepest emotions.
|
Released:
17-Apr-2017 3:45 PM EDT
Cornell University
|
Science
Channels:
|
Why do animals that live in caves become blind? Charles Darwin originally suggested that eyes could be lost by “disuse” over time. Now, Reed Cartwright, an ASU evolutionary biologist in the School of Life Sciences and researcher at the Biodesign Institute, wants to get to the heart of the matter—and in a recent publication in the journal BMC Evolutionary Biology, may be proving Darwin wrong.
|
Released:
17-Apr-2017 8:00 AM EDT
Arizona State University (ASU)
|
Medicine
Channels:ocularist, Prosthesis, artificial evolution, Ophthalmology, oculoplastic surgery, Retinoblastoma, microphthalmus
|
Thanks to Greg Dootz, an ocularist at the University of Michigan’s Kellogg Eye Center, more than 3,000 patients have received prosthetic eyes that are every bit as beautiful — and complex — as the real thing.
|
Released:
12-Apr-2017 6:05 PM EDT
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
|
Science
Channels:
All Journal News, Grant Funded News, Biotech, Engineering, Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro, Visionsmart glasses, tunable lenses, liquid lenses, mechanical actuators, Bluetooth, Focus, Eyesight, eyesight correction, rechargeable battery, adjustable lenses, flexing lenses
|
Engineers funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) have developed glasses with liquid-based lenses that “flex” to refocus on whatever the wearer is viewing.
|
Released:
11-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT
National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
|
Medicine
Channels:Diabetes, Angiogenesis, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, Retinopathy
|
A team led by Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers has identified a novel therapeutic target for retinal neovascularization, or abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina, a hallmark of advanced diabetic eye disease (proliferative diabetic retinopathy). According to a report published online in Diabetes, the transcription factor RUNX1 was found in abnormal retinal blood vessels, and by inhibiting RUNX1 with a small molecule drug, the researchers achieved a 50 percent reduction of retinopathy in preclinical models.
|
Embargo expired:
11-Apr-2017 10:00 AM EDT
Released:
5-Apr-2017 10:10 AM EDT
Massachusetts Eye and Ear
|
Medicine
Channels:
|
|
Released:
10-Apr-2017 4:10 PM EDT
Wills Eye Hospital