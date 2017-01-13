Newswise — Chicago, IL (January 13, 2017): – The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) applauds Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Bob Casey (D-PA) for introducing S. 109, the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act. This legislation would increase medically underserved seniors’ access to health-care through pharmacist-provided care. “HOPA believes that pharmacists are an essential component of patient care and deserve to be recognized as such by payers,” said HOPA President Sarah Peters, PharmD MPH BCOP. “This legislation will help to address gaps in our nation’s health care system and provide the means necessary for oncology pharmacists to be involved with the care of cancer patients at all phases of their treatment.”

The Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act would expand access to services that pharmacists are already licensed to provide and be consistent with the pharmacists’ state scope of practice laws. The bill would build upon existing laws that allow nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) to be reimbursed by Medicare by covering services delivered by pharmacists. Implementing this change would aid in alleviating disparities that medically-underserved communities face when accessing health care services and treatment. Similar to the law for NPs and PAs, the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act would limit rates to 80 or 85 percent of what would be paid to physicians, helping limit Medicare spending while expanding access.

HOPA

HOPA is a nonprofit professional organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates optimize the care of individuals affected by cancer through the support and advancement of oncology pharmacy practice. HOPA supports research, conducts educational conferences to advance knowledge, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care. HOPA has more than 2,700 members and includes oncology pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns, residents, technicians, researchers, and administrators specializing in hematology/oncology practice. For more information, visit www.hoparx.org.

