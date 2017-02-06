Gynecologic cancers expert at NewYork-Presbyterian available to discuss the connection of weight loss and endometrial cancer based on a new study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Title: Jason Wright, MD, Chief, Gynecologic Oncology at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Wright is the author of the editorial “Preventing Endometrial Cancer: Weighing the Evidence” that accompanies the following study being released today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: “Intentional Weight Loss and Endometrial Cancer Risk” by Juhua Luo, et al.

Dr. Wright says, “This study suggests that even modest weight loss reduces a woman’s risk of endometrial cancer. These findings are important in that weight loss may be an important strategy to prevent endometrial cancer."

He further elaborates in his editorial on the connections of obesity and endometrial cancer, “In women, endometrial cancer is the cancer type most strongly associated with obesity. 1 Compared to normal weight women, women with class 3 obesity are seven times more likely to develop endometrial cancer. The rising rate of obesity has been paralleled by an increasing incidence of endometrial cancer in developed countries. This represents a major public health challenge as it is estimated that nearly 60% of endometrial cancers in the United States are attributable to excess weight 2.”

