Newswise — Creighton University announced today groundbreaking research results, now published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (AJCN) regarding dairy consumption and weight gain in adolescent females.

The study titled “The effect of increasing dairy calcium intake of adolescent girls on changes in body fat and weight” found that increasing dairy intake in adolescent girls neither decreases nor increases gain in percent body fat or weight compared to similar girls who do not increase dairy intake.

The study was done by Joan M Lappe, PhD, Criss/Beirne professor and associate dean of research, College of nursing and professor of medicine, Osteoporosis Research Center, Creighton University.

“In adults, studies show that increasing dairy food in overweight persons may result in weight loss,” said Lappe. “Ours is the first study to test this concept in adolescent girls. Our findings indicate that moderate increases in dairy do not affect weight gain in adolescent girls.”

Lappe added that this is positive news, as many adolescent girls avoid dairy because they are afraid of weight gain. However, girls in the adolescent age range need calcium for maximizing their peak bone mass, and dairy foods are the best source of calcium from the diet.

Full study results can be accessed at The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition website http://ajcn.nutrition.org/content/early/2017/03/15/ajcn.116.138941.full.pdf+html .

