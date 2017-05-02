Newswise — Baltimore, MD – LifeBridge Health has named Jonathan Ringo, M.D., as president and chief operating officer (COO) of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Dr. Ringo has served as Sinai’s interim COO for four months.

“Dr. Ringo’s clinical expertise and thoughtful approach to patient care, combined with his experience in hospital operations, information technology and population health, make him the ideal person to lead LifeBridge Health’s flagship hospital. Dr. Ringo has proven himself to be an excellent leader of Sinai’s medical staff and employees, and he has a genuine passion for LifeBridge Health’s mission to improve the health of people in the communities we serve,” says Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health.

“Sinai Hospital has a 150-year history of service to the community, and I am honored to be chosen to continue that tradition and to lead an amazing team of medical professionals who are dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate care to our patients,” says Jonathan Ringo, M.D., president and COO of Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Ringo joined LifeBridge Health in 2014 as the system’s first chief medical information officer and then became the system’s vice president of clinical transformation to oversee system-wide case management, population health, medical informatics and ambulatory quality.

Along with his hospital operations duties, Dr. Ringo has continued to practice as an OB/GYN, including shifts on Sinai Hospital’s Labor and Delivery unit as well as working at the OB/GYN practice of Sinai Community Care, and will continue to do so.

“As a doctor, I have the privilege to see first-hand the wonderful care our physicians, nurses and other employees provide to our patients and their families. Sinai Hospital truly offers the best of both worlds in medicine: the cutting-edge therapies and research that you find at an academic medical center, combined with the warm and supportive environment of a community hospital,” adds Dr. Ringo.

Before joining LifeBridge Health, Dr. Ringo served as the director of population health information at Northwell Health System (formerly North Shore-LIJ Health System) in New York, and as senior scientist and global strategy manager for GlaxoSmithKline.

Dr. Ringo is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He earned his medical degree from the InterNational University of Health Sciences and served as the administrative chief resident of Sinai Hospital during his training.

Along with his Sinai experience as a medical student and resident, Dr. Ringo also has deep personal connections with Sinai as many family members were born at the hospital, including five of his six children, his wife and his mother-in-law.

Dr. Ringo is a two-time winner of the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About Sinai Hospital: Sinai Hospital of Baltimore is a 500-bed medical complex located in northwest Baltimore. As Maryland’s largest community hospital and third largest teaching hospital, Sinai Hospital had nearly 20,000 admissions in FY16 and more than 87,000 outpatient visits. In 2016, Sinai Hospital celebrated its 150th anniversary. That same year, U.S. News & World Report recognized Sinai as one of the state’s top hospitals and the magazine ranked Sinai’s Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery in the top 50 out of nearly 5,000 hospitals surveyed.

About LifeBridge Health LifeBridge Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive health care providers in Maryland. In addition to Sinai Hospital, LifeBridge Health comprises Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and its related subsidiaries and affiliates. www.lifebridgehealth.org