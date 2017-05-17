Newswise — Next month, Creighton University will co-host an interprofessional symposium on trauma surgery and emergency medicine in Omaha, Nebraska, headlined by several keynote speakers who are internationally renowned trauma surgeons, including Vice Admiral (Ret.) Richard H. Carmona, MD, a former surgeon general of the United States.

The 2017 Trauma Symposium: An Interprofessional Focus in Trauma Care, will be held June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hilton Omaha Hotel, 1001 Cass St., in Omaha. The event is designed for medical professionals, academics and students who practice or study in the areas of surgery, trauma surgery and emergency medicine.

This year’s symposium centers on the critical need for interprofessional collaboration to enhance the quality and safety of patient care and provide practitioners with clinically relevant information and educational resources for evidence-based practice in the assessment and treatment of trauma patients.

With keynotes, panels, case presentations, exhibits and question-and-answer sessions, the symposium reaches across an array of medical professions and studies to reach surgeons, physicians, nurses, emergency management technicians, pharmacists, physicians assistants, , public health professionals and researchers.

The symposium is broken into five sessions:

Session I — Keynote from Richard H. Carmona, MD, “Prevention, Preparedness, Plagues and Politics: The Life of the Surgeon General”

Session II — War: Controversies and Challenges in Trauma Surgery

Session III — Secrets of the Master Trauma Surgeons

Session IV — Nursing Challenges, Dilemmas and Updates

Session V — Interprofessional Approach to Challenging Trauma Cases at Creighton University, Rural to Metro

The symposium will be directed by world-renowned surgeon Juan A. Asensio, MD, FACS, FCCM, FRCS (England), KM, professor and vice chair of the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care at the Creighton School of Medicine and the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center, and Michel Wagner, MD, assistant professor of surgery in the Department of Surgery and the Division of Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care at the Creighton School of Medicine and the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center.

Registration is open through June 13. For more information, registration rates and a full symposium schedule, follow this link. This symposium is co-sponsored by Creighton University, CHI Health and LifeNet Air Medical Services.