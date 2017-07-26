Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Honored for Outstanding Treatment for Heart Attack Patients

Five hospitals received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Gold or Bronze Receiving Quality Achievement Award for exceptional treatment

Newswise — July 25, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that five hospitals have received the Mission:Lifeline Gold or Bronze Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) which causes blockage of blood flow to the heart and is the deadliest type of heart attack. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by surgically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel were awarded the Mission: Lifeline STEMI Gold Receiving award. Hackensack University Medical Center and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin were honored with the Mission:Lifeline STEMI Bronze Receiving award. Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy was honored with the Mission:Lifeline STEMI Bronze Plus Receiving Award.

“Our award-winning hospitals are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients who suffer a heart attack and we will continue to provide the immediate, high-quality care that results in the best outcomes for our patients,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hospitals which earn the awards must meet specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed. Eligible hospitals must adhere to these measures for a set time period to receive the award.

“Our excellent teams, from the paramedics who respond with the 9-1-1 call to our cardiology teams, are committed to providing the highest standards of care to save lives and reduce disability in our heart attack patients,’’ said Steven G. Littleson, president of hospital services and chief operating officer of Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We commend the hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health network for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,’’ said James G. Jollis, M.D., chairman of the Mission:Lifeline Advisory Working Group.

