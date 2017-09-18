 
Environmental Health Expert Available to Discuss Hurricane Jose, Maria Threats to the Carribean, Puerto Rico and East Coast

Article ID: 681285

Released: 18-Sep-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Missouri University of Science and Technology

MEDIA CONTACT

CHANNELS
Agriculture, Climate Science, Environmental Health, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters
KEYWORDS
  • Hurricane, Missouri S&T, Environmental Health

    • Newswise — Dr. Daniel Oerther, an environmental engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss the potential impact of Hurricanes Jose and Maria in Puerto Rico and the Carribean, in particular a government-backed insurance plan to aid small-scale fishermen living on vulnerable islands.

    Oerther works collaboratively across the disciplines of engineering, healthcare, science, finance and policy to advance risk analysis protecting human health and the environment at the nexus of water and food.

    Since 2014, he’s been a Jefferson Science Fellow with the U.S. State Department,  working as a Foreign Affairs Officer providing advice on agricultural policy.

    To arrange for an interview with Dr. Oerther, contact Alan Scher Zagier (zagiera@mst.edu) at 573-356-7917 or Andrew Careaga (acareaga@mst.edu) at 573-241-4328.

     

     

