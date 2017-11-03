Mercy Medical Center First in Region to Acquire New Toshiba Aquilion One 640 Genesis CT Scanner

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has acquired the Toshiba Aquilion One 640 Genesis CT scanner as part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to enhance medical services for patients, Brad M. Cogan, M.D., Chair, Director, Department of Radiology at Mercy, has announced.

Toshiba Aquilion One Genesis 640-slice CT scanner is the world’s first dynamic volume area detector CT system and is the latest addition to Mercy’s radiologic services, which includes X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and PET scanning.

“With the Genesis, radiologists have access to high-speed, high-resolution imaging, which captures precise images of any area of the body, including the rapidly moving heart and lungs. With the fastest scanning capability in the market, the system allows important diagnostic information.

The addition of this state-of-the-art scanning technology complements our ongoing efforts to ensure patient safety and to deliver superior care,” Dr. Cogan said.

The Genesis edition has been designed with a unique flared gantry, providing a wide-open space for better patient experience in addition to excellent image quality with low radiation and contrast dose tailored to each and every patient.

“In times of trauma or interventional procedures, patients can be easily placed and removed from the front and rear of the gantry,” Dr. Cogan explained. The CT scanner offers 320 detector rows (640 slices) capable of capturing clear images of the entire organs such as the heart and the brain. It also features an advanced image reconstruction technique that results in reduced radiation dose of up to 85 percent.

The 640 Genesis CT offers superior image quality using a minimal radiation dose that is tailored to individual patient needs. It affords radiologists with a new level of detail and low contrast resolution. Using an optimized beam spectrum based on PUREViSION Optics, the result is an exceptional balance between image quality and radiation dose—it’s a better tool for the physician and that means better outcomes for patients.

According to information provided by Toshiba, the Genesis scanner features AIDR (Adaptive Iterative Dose Reduction): An iterative algorithm, where noise is removed from the original data, the results are analyzed and the process is repeated until the target level of noise reduction is achieved. This iterative algorithm is superior in removing background noise while preserving diagnostic information compared to non-iterative approaches. AIDR can be applied to all acquisition modes for routine clinical use and is able to remove image noise resulting in dose reduction.

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, is a 143-year-old, university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women's health. For more information, visit Mercy at www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, or call 1-800-MD-MERCY.