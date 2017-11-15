 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Two Yoga Poses Proven to Reverse Scoliosis Curves

Article ID: 685240

Released: 15-Nov-2017 10:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Manhattan Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Topics in Geriatric Rehabilitation: October/December 2017 - Volume 33 - Issue 4 - p 231–237

CHANNELS
Alternative Medicine, Bone Health, Complementary Medicine, Seniors, Local - New York, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • Scoliosis, yoga, scoliosis curves, Health Care

    • Newswise — Continuing clinical research shows strongly positive results for two yoga-like isometric maneuvers to decrease scoliosis curves in 6,000,000 -9,000,000 million Americans, young and old, providing a potentially enormous decrease in health care costs and human misery.

    Doing exercises for just a minute or two a day for a few months, patients reduced scoliosis curves enough to avoid painful, embarrassing bracing and to avert the need for expensive and debilitating surgery. 

    In a 74-person peer-reviewed study, conducted by Loren Fishman, MDpatients averaged 25% -35% reduction in scoliosis curves over 10 months (adults) and 6 months (adolescents).The curves of younger patients were more responsive to the treatment.  Curves were measured before and after X-ray by standard Cobb angles.

    “This, my second clinical study using yoga for scoliosis, has three times as many patients as the first study, and  confirms earlier significantly beneficial results,” says Dr.Fishman. “Also we now know that yoga can also work extremely well for osteogenesis imperfecta, a hereditary condition for which surgery is not suitable."

     Dr. Fishman’s studies have shown yoga can asymmetrically strengthen the convex side(s) of the lumbar and thoracic curves, which markedly reduces both types of abnormalities. The side plank pose is used for lumbar curves and the half moon pose for thoracic curves.

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!