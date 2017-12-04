Riverview Medical Center Welcomes Habib Khan, M.D., Vascular Surgeon

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – December 4, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ is pleased to welcome vascular surgeon, Habib Khan, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Khan specializes in vascular surgery, especially minimally invasive vascular surgery, and joined the Hackensack Meridian Health Cardiovascular Network in August 2015, practicing at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ and Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, where he was named Physician of the Year in 2017.

“Riverview Medical Center is a wonderful hospital and I am thrilled to join its existing team of highly qualified vascular surgeons,” says Dr. Khan. “There is a large need for vascular surgeons in this area and I look forward to bringing my expertise to improve the lives of community members near Riverview.”

Dr. Khan completed his residency in vascular surgery at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. Prior to his residency, Dr. Khan interned at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT, and completed a research fellowship in vascular surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York. He received his medical degree from King Edward Medical College, where he received the Best Sports Executive award. Dr. Khan also received the “Trainee of the Year” award from Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan.

“Dr. Khan is a great asset to the Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers in Monmouth County,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “In addition to being a tremendous vascular surgeon, he is a wonderful individual and without a doubt, will have an incredible impact on our community. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Khan is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Vascular Surgery, and Eastern Vascular Society and has authored and co-authored several papers.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Khan at his Holmdel, NJ location, please call 732-212-6598.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

