ISPOR Updates Its Code of Ethics

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 16, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced today that it has published an updated code of ethics.

The “ISPOR Code of Ethics 2017” was recently published in the December 2017 issue of Value in Health. Many of the updates are intended to better address issues that have arisen in the era of today’s rapidly evolving digital heath environment. ISPOR’s code of ethics is intended to publicize the standards that define what is acceptable and unacceptable in the conduct of all aspects of research, from its inception to the dissemination of its results. This update marks the 4th edition of the Society’s code of ethics.

“ISPOR has a responsibility to establish a uniform, harmonized, international set of standards or guidelines for members to follow,” stated Chief Science Officer, Richard J. Willke, PhD. “This revised code of ethics represents a collective effort to articulate those standards. The health economics and outcomes research profession and research landscape have changed dramatically over the last decade. Changes include the increased collection and use of real-world data, health information technology, genomic information, and social media. Additionally, issues such as the focus on patient centricity, data privacy issues, among others have added to what is now a rapidly changing and complex research landscape.”

This latest edition of the code covers a wide range of issues, including patient confidentiality, informed consent, data sharing, and the proliferation of different routes for digital dissemination of health economic information. The code was authored by a geographically representative group of ISPOR members that included healthcare stakeholders from academia, research organizations, commercial entities, and patient organizations.





###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISPORorg (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ISPORorg/videos | Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISPORorg | Instagram: www.instagram.com/ISPORorg

ABOUT VALUE IN HEALTH

Value in Health (ISSN 1098-3015) is an international, indexed journal that publishes original research and health policy articles that advance the field of health economics and outcomes research to help healthcare leaders make evidence-based decisions. The journal’s 2016 impact factor score is 4.235. Value in Health is ranked 3rd out of 77 journals in health policy and services, 7th out of 347 journals in economics, and 9th out of 90 journals in healthcare sciences and services. Value in Health is a monthly publication that circulates to more than 10,000 readers around the world.

Web: www.ispor.org/valueinhealth_index.asp | Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISPORJournals

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY