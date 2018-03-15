Commission on Dietetic Registration Celebrates the 100,000th Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Newswise — CHICAGO – The Commission on Dietetic Registration, the credentialing agency for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recently celebrated the certification of the 100,000th registered dietitian nutritionist. Elizabeth Oregel, of Los Angeles, Calif., earned the distinction and became the 100,000th credentialed, practicing RDN upon the successful completion of her registration examination.

Oregel, a graduate of the didactic program in dietetics at California State University – Los Angeles, began her career by becoming a nutrition and dietetics technician, registered rather than immediately pursuing an internship after completing her undergraduate coursework. Oregel’s commitment to the profession and to being a credentialed practitioner helped her earn a slot in the Public Health Foundation Enterprises Dietetic Internship, after which she was eligible to take the registration examination for dietitians.

“It takes a lot of work, effort, and sacrifice to become an RDN,” Oregel said. “For me, this road has been long and challenging. To achieve the RDN credential is a dream come true, and on top of it, to become the 100,000th RDN has been amazing.”

The RDN and NDTR credentials represent more than passing an exam: They are a key milestone for a nutrition and dietetics practitioner. All of CDR’s credentials – from entry-level to specialist and advanced – are rigorously developed and maintained through a research-based practice analysis that helps ensure CDR’s credentials reflect emerging data, applied knowledge and best practice. The entry-level and five specialist credentials are accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

An increasing number of didactic program in dietetics graduates are following a similar course as Oregel to achieve the RDN designation. These individuals, deemed Pathway III NDTRs, are graduates of four-year academic programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics, who are eligible to take the CDR nutrition and dietetics technician registration examination. Many choose to continue pursuing the RDN credential by seeking placement in a dietetics internship. This pathway, introduced in 2009, has provided opportunities for numerous young professionals to establish a career before becoming a registered dietitian nutritionist.

More than 100,000 credentialed RDNs and NDTRs work in a wide range of clinical, community and management settings including hospitals, long-term care centers, schools, fitness centers, weight management industry, food service companies and academia.

With an American population that is both aging and increasingly concerned with nutrition and healthy lifestyles, the need for registered dietitian nutritionists is growing fast and will continue to grow well into the future. Nutrition and dietetics professionals move people toward better health through evidence-based medical nutrition therapy, research, education and advocacy that helps clients make modifications to their nutrition and physical behaviors to gain beneficial long-term health benefits.

