ISPOR 2018 Conference to Focus on Real-World Evidence and Digital Health
Conference to Be Held May 19-23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA
Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 9, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, released the final program and speakers for its upcoming conference, ISPOR 2018. The conference is scheduled for May 19-23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA. ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving healthcare decisions.
ISPOR 2018 will focus on the timely theme, “Real-World Evidence, Digital Health, and the New Landscape for Health Decision Making.” The conference will draw more than 4000 healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers, global thought leaders, researchers and academicians, public and private payers, decision makers, and patient representatives. Cochairs for the conference are C. Daniel Mullins, PhD, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA and Rachael L. Fleurence, PhD, National Evaluation System for Health Technology Coordinating Center (NESTcc), Arlington, VA, USA.
Plenary 1: Inflection Point for Real-World Evidence? The Transformational Role of Digital Health
Monday, May 21, 2018
The plenary will explore the promise of real-world evidence (RWE), the barriers to its use, and what the future holds globally for RWE. Plenary speakers/panelists have been working on cutting-edge initiatives related to RWE and include:
- Moderator: Rachael L. Fleurence, PhD
- Speaker: Adrian F. Hernandez, MD, MHS; Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, USA
- Speaker: Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD; Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Companies, Washington, DC, USA
- Speaker: Danica Marinac-Dabic, MD, PhD, MMSc; US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA
- Speaker: Sally Okun, RN, MMHS; PatientsLikeMe, Cambridge, MA, USA
Plenary 2: Digital Health—Help or Hype?
Tuesday May 22, 2018
The plenary will provide a balanced overview of the evidence that demonstrates where digital technologies have improved health and contrast where claims are mainly hype. Speakers/panelists include:
- Moderator: C. Daniel Mullins, PhD
- Speaker: Chris A. Jones, DPhil, MSc; Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA, trUStr.US, and University of Vermont Health Network, Burlington, VT, USA
- Speaker: Ejim E. Mark, MD, MPH, MBA; Access Healthcare Foundation, Rockville, MD, USA
- Speaker: Nadia A. Sam-Agudu, MD; University of Maryland School of Medicine and Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Abuja, Nigeria
Plenary 3: Examining the Role of Patient Preferences to Inform Regulatory Decisions
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The plenary will feature a panel that will debate the strengths and limitations of stated-preference research and the extent to which patients’ views on benefit-risk tradeoffs for medical therapies can be relied upon to inform regulatory decisions. Speakers/panelists include:
- Moderator: Shelby D. Reed, PhD; Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
- Speaker: Bennett Levitan, MD, PhD; Janssen Research and Development, Titusville, NJ, USA
- Speaker: Matt Reaney, MSc; Sanofi, Guildford, Surrey, UK
- Speaker: Jeff Shuren, MD, JD; US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA
The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of half-day and full-day short courses May 19-20, 2018. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers nearly 40 HEOR course topics. Additionally, a wide variety of breakout sessions, including issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations will be featured.
ABOUT ISPOR
ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.
Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISPORorg (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ISPORorg/videos | Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISPORorg | Instagram: www.instagram.com/ISPORorg