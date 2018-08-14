Seattle Cancer Care Alliance again ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for adult cancer care

Newswise — Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) / University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC) is ranked among the best in the nation for adult cancer care by U.S. News & World Report for 2018-2019. In addition to receiving a ranking in the Top 10 for the 13th year in a row, SCCA/UWMC received “High Performing” ratings for colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery for the third consecutive year and evaluations of “very high” or “excellent” in several categories including nurse staffing and discharging patients to home.

“The tremendous commitment, expertise and support delivered by our team members to patients and their families every day is the primary reason that Seattle Cancer Care Alliance is once again ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for adult cancer care by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dr. Nancy Davidson, president and executive director of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 158 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available, we give patients and their physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of specialties.”

Earlier this year, more than 70 SCCA doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants were recognized in Seattle Magazine and Seattle Met magazines’ Top Doctors lists.