Association for Molecular Pathology Announces 2018 Award Recipients

Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. – August 22, 2018 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, today announced the recipients of this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics, Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award and Meritorious Service Award. These prestigious accolades will be presented in November during the AMP 2018 Annual Meeting & Expo in San Antonio, Texas.

Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics

Jonathan M. Rothberg, PhD

Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Butterfly Network, Inc., Guilford, CT, USA

Dr. Rothberg will receive AMP’s highest honor for his groundbreaking work and noteworthy achievements in genomics. He is the founder of multiple life science and medical device companies including CuraGen, 454 Life Sciences, Ion Torrent, RainDance Technologies, Hyperfine Research, Quantum-Si, Lam Therapeutics, and Butterfly Network. With Butterfly Network, Dr. Rothberg aims to democratize medical imaging with the world's lowest cost ($2k) and first whole-body scanner. He is best known for inventing massively parallel (Next-generation) DNA sequencing. When the technology was brought to market in 2008, it became the first new way to sequence genomes since Sanger and Gilbert won the Nobel Prize for their method in 1980. Among his many honors, Dr. Rothberg is a recipient of the U.S. National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the country’s highest honor for technological achievement.

Following his award presentation, Dr. Rothberg will deliver a special keynote lecture, “Reimagining Healthcare: Next Generation DNA Sequencing to Ultrasound-on-a-Chip.”

Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award

Roger D. Klein, MD, JD

Roger D. Klein, MD JD, Consulting

Faculty Fellow, Center for Law, Science and Innovation in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA

Expert, Federalist Society Regulatory Transparency Project, FDA & Health Working Group

AMP is recognizing Dr. Klein, an active member since 2002, for exceptional leadership in the advancement of our mission and vision. He is the current Chair of AMP’s Solid Tumor Subdivision, a member of AMP’s Strategic Opportunities Committee, and a member of AMP’s Board of Directors. Previously, Dr. Klein served as Chair of the Professional Relations Committee from 2011-2017 and on the AMP Economic Affairs Committee and numerous other distinguished working groups and projects. Dr. Klein has played a pivotal role in helping to shape and influence CPT coding, pricing, reimbursement, accreditation quality, regulatory, and intellectual property policies that profoundly impact our membership and our field. In addition, Dr. Klein was a key expert, advisor, and representative for AMP in Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., the landmark lawsuit in which the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously invalidated patents on human genes, a decision that proved central to the adoption of massively parallel sequencing in the clinic.

AMP Meritorious Service Award

Kevin C. Halling, MD PhD

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

Dr. Halling is being recognized for his outstanding and countless volunteer efforts over the years. He has been a member of AMP since its inception and served as the Director of AMP’s Molecular Genetic Pathology Review Course in 2007, 2009 and 2011. Dr. Halling’s insights and dedicated service helped shape the hallmark course, which is now offered both online and in-person. Over the last decade, approximately 350 individuals have taken the courses to prepare for the Molecular Genetic Pathology (MGP) Subspecialty Certification Exam or to update and review their molecular diagnostics skill-set.

“Drs. Rothberg, Klein and Halling have made indispensable contributions to the molecular diagnostics field,” said Kojo Elenitoba-Johnson, MD, AMP President. “It is my privilege to present them with AMP’s highest honors and publicly recognize them for their continued commitment to the advancement of our community and the patients we serve.”

