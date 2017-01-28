Feature Channels:
Twitter's Role in the Fight Against HIV, HIV Therapy Could Be Contributing to Syphilis Outbreak, What Does it Take for an AIDS Virus to Infect a Person
The latest research, features, and experts on HIV and AIDS.
Released:
28-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
Using a novel technique to analyze antibodies in fluid collected from intestines of 81 HIV-1-infected and 25 control individuals, University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have found abnormal gut antibody levels in people infected with HIV-1.
Embargo expired:
26-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST
Released:
24-Jan-2017 5:00 PM EST
University of Alabama at Birmingham
A new survey of 51 youth-serving, nonclinical, community-based organizations in Baltimore, Maryland, found that the majority did not offer HIV testing, nor did they have established links to refer youth to testing. Organizations that did provide HIV tests were more likely to offer general health services and referral services for sexually transmitted infections screening outside of HIV, and had staff members who were more comfortable talking about sexual health issues.
Released:
26-Jan-2017 11:00 AM EST
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Clues to Pediatric GI Illness, Delaying Pot Smoking to Age 17 Is Better for Teens' Brains, When Should Doctors Treat Short Children and Teens with Growth Hormone
Click here for the latest research and features on Children's Health.
Released:
25-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
Newswise
Penn Medicine's look at big data in health care continues, with a new post on what Twitter and communication "in the wild" can reveal about HIV.
Released:
23-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Drugs used to treat HIV could affect how the body responds to syphilis, inadvertently contributing to a current outbreak, a new study suggests.
Released:
17-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST
University of British Columbia
Hahn and colleagues examined the characteristics of HIV-1 strains that were successful in traversing the genital mucosa that forms a boundary to entry by viruses and bacteria. Studying viral isolates from the blood and genital secretions of eight chronically HIV-1 infected donors and their matched recipients, the researchers identified a sub-population of HIV-1 strains with biological properties that predispose them to establish new infections more efficiently.
Released:
10-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Study suggests that CDC guidelines for who should be on Preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) don't go far enough because current standards could miss some people who should be on it. Working with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, UCLA-led researchers developed an online PrEP risk calculator that may fill that gap.
Released:
9-Jan-2017 6:05 PM EST
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
|
Johns Hopkins researchers who conducted a dozen focus groups with 70 straight and gay/bisexual Hispanic and African-American males ages 15 to 24 report that gaining a better understanding of the context in which young men grow up will allow health care providers to improve this population's use of sexual and reproductive health care.
Released:
9-Jan-2017 11:45 AM EST
Johns Hopkins Medicine
In findings they call counterintuitive, a team of UCLA-led researchers suggests that blocking a protein, which is crucial to initiating the immune response against viral infections, may actually help combat HIV.
Released:
22-Dec-2016 7:05 PM EST
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
|
Current methods to predict the risk of heart attack and stroke vastly underestimate the risk in individuals with HIV, which is nearly double that of the general population, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. "The actual risk of heart attack for people with HIV was roughly 50 percent higher than predicted by the risk calculator many physicians use for the general population," said first author Dr.
Released:
21-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST
Northwestern University
|
Targeting human genes required for HIV infection but not T cell survival may avoid inducing treatment resistance
Embargo expired:
19-Dec-2016 11:00 AM EST
Released:
16-Dec-2016 10:00 AM EST
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
HIV policy experts have released the first of two reports to help prevent HIV in communities of color.
Released:
15-Dec-2016 6:05 AM EST
O'Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law
Mississippi man transplanted at UAB is only the eighth HIV-positive to HIV-positive transplant recipient in the United States since implementation of the HOPE Act.
Embargo expired:
13-Dec-2016 5:00 PM EST
Released:
13-Dec-2016 5:00 PM EST
Expert Available
University of Alabama at Birmingham
In a paper published online Dec. 7 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, University of Washington researchers report on a statistical approach called "tree bootstrapping" can help social scientists study hard-to-reach populations like drug users.
Released:
13-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST
University of Washington
University of Rhode Island pharmacy professor has discovered potential complications when Hepatitis C and HIV drugs are used in combination with additional medications to combat co-infections.
Released:
13-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST
University of Rhode Island
A randomized clinical trial published in AIDS and Behavior showed that personalized two-way daily text messaging improved adherence to antiretroviral therapy in HIV-positive youth ages 16-29. The HIV/AIDS Prevention Research Synthesis (PRS) project at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified this intervention as meeting criteria for good evidence of efficacy.
Released:
13-Dec-2016 10:05 AM EST
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
At least a third of new HIV transmission events are linked to those with undiagnosed HIV. Researchers looked to identify best approaches to uncovering undiagnosed HIV, comparing the efficacy of three social/behavioral intervention strategies for heterosexual individuals at high risk for HIV in Brooklyn, NY. Active approaches to detect undiagnosed HIV among heterosexuals are needed to achieve elimination of HIV transmission in the U.S.; the study addresses this gap in available HIV prevention programs.
Released:
9-Dec-2016 9:45 AM EST
New York University
Combination drug treatments have become successful at long-term control of HIV infection, but the goal of totally wiping out the virus and curing patients has so far been stymied by HIV's ability to hide out in cells and become dormant for long periods of time.
Released:
5-Dec-2016 9:00 AM EST
Johns Hopkins Medicine
The Houston Methodist Research Institute's department of nanomedicine is the recipient of this year's AIDS Foundation Houston Shelby Hodge Vision Award. Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D., nanomedicine department chair at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, accepted the award during the World AIDS Day luncheon.
Released:
1-Dec-2016 2:00 PM EST
Houston Methodist