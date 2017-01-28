Feature Channels:

 

AIDS and HIV

Medicine

AIDS and HIV

Twitter’s Role in the Fight Against HIV, HIV Therapy Could Be Contributing to Syphilis Outbreak, What Does it Take for an AIDS Virus to Infect a Person, and More in the AIDS and HIV News Source

The latest research, features, and experts on HIV and AIDS.

28-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
How the Border Guards Fail in HIV Infection

Using a novel technique to analyze antibodies in fluid collected from intestines of 81 HIV-1-infected and 25 control individuals, University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have found abnormal gut antibody levels in people infected with HIV-1.

26-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST

24-Jan-2017 5:00 PM EST

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Children's Health, Infectious Diseases, Public Health
Limited HIV Testing Access for Baltimore Youth

Blood_Test_HIV_iStock-611890522.jpg

A new survey of 51 youth-serving, nonclinical, community-based organizations in Baltimore, Maryland, found that the majority did not offer HIV testing, nor did they have established links to refer youth to testing. Organizations that did provide HIV tests were more likely to offer general health services and referral services for sexually transmitted infections screening outside of HIV, and had staff members who were more comfortable talking about sexual health issues.

26-Jan-2017 11:00 AM EST

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Medicine

Children's Health

Clues to Pediatric GI Illness, Delaying Pot Smoking to Age 17 Is Better for Teens' Brains, When Should Doctors Treat Short Children and Teens with Growth Hormone, and More in the Children's Health News Source

Click here for the latest research and features on Children's Health.

25-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Social Media
Twitter’s Role in the Fight Against HIV

Penn Medicine's look at big data in health care continues, with a new post on what Twitter and communication “in the wild” can reveal about HIV.

23-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Infectious Diseases, OBGYN, Sex and Relationships, Public Health

HIV Therapy Could Be Contributing to Syphilis Outbreak

condom770_1.jpg

Drugs used to treat HIV could affect how the body responds to syphilis, inadvertently contributing to a current outbreak, a new study suggests.

17-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST

University of British Columbia

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Infectious Diseases, Public Health

What Does it Take for an AIDS Virus to Infect a Person?

HIVinfectingahumancellNIHImageGallery.jpg

Hahn and colleagues examined the characteristics of HIV-1 strains that were successful in traversing the genital mucosa that forms a boundary to entry by viruses and bacteria. Studying viral isolates from the blood and genital secretions of eight chronically HIV-1 infected donors and their matched recipients, the researchers identified a sub-population of HIV-1 strains with biological properties that predispose them to establish new infections more efficiently.

10-Jan-2017 10:05 AM EST

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Infectious Diseases
CDC guidelines for HIV prevention regimen may not go far enough, study suggests

Study suggests that CDC guidelines for who should be on Preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) don’t go far enough because current standards could miss some people who should be on it. Working with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, UCLA-led researchers developed an online PrEP risk calculator that may fill that gap.

9-Jan-2017 6:05 PM EST

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Gender Issues, LGBTQ Issues, Men's Health, Sex and Relationships
Study Identifies Barriers to Sexual Health Among Male Teens and Young Men

steps-doctor.jpg

Johns Hopkins researchers who conducted a dozen focus groups with 70 straight and gay/bisexual Hispanic and African-American males ages 15 to 24 report that gaining a better understanding of the context in which young men grow up will allow health care providers to improve this population’s use of sexual and reproductive health care.

9-Jan-2017 11:45 AM EST

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Cell Biology, Immunology
Protein That Activates Immune Response Harms Body’s Ability to Fight HIV

In findings they call counterintuitive, a team of UCLA-led researchers suggests that blocking a protein, which is crucial to initiating the immune response against viral infections, may actually help combat HIV.

22-Dec-2016 7:05 PM EST

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease
HIV Patients Have Nearly Twice the Heart Attack Risk

Current methods to predict the risk of heart attack and stroke vastly underestimate the risk in individuals with HIV, which is nearly double that of the general population, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. “The actual risk of heart attack for people with HIV was roughly 50 percent higher than predicted by the risk calculator many physicians use for the general population,” said first author Dr.

21-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST

Northwestern University

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Genetics
CRISPR Screening Identifies Potential HIV Treatment Targets

Targeting human genes required for HIV infection but not T cell survival may avoid inducing treatment resistance

19-Dec-2016 11:00 AM EST

16-Dec-2016 10:00 AM EST

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Healthcare, Infectious Diseases
O’Neill Institute Experts, NMAC Release HIV Biomedical Prevention Report

ScreenShot2016-12-13at1.22.33PM.png

HIV policy experts have released the first of two reports to help prevent HIV in communities of color.

15-Dec-2016 6:05 AM EST

O'Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Kidney Disease, Surgery, Transplantation
UAB Performs Deep South’s First HIV-Positive Kidney Transplant From HIV-Positive Deceased Donor

RS13584_50thKidneychainsurgery-10-lpr.jpg

Mississippi man transplanted at UAB is only the eighth HIV-positive to HIV-positive transplant recipient in the United States since implementation of the HOPE Act.

13-Dec-2016 5:00 PM EST

13-Dec-2016 5:00 PM EST

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Science

Addiction, AIDS and HIV, Drugs and Drug Abuse, Public Health
Studies of Vulnerable Populations Get a 'Bootstrapped' Boost From Statisticians

In a paper published online Dec. 7 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, University of Washington researchers report on a statistical approach called "tree bootstrapping" can help social scientists study hard-to-reach populations like drug users.

13-Dec-2016 2:05 PM EST

University of Washington

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Drug Resistance, Pharmaceuticals
Bad Combination: Hepatitis C and HIV Medications Can Interact Adversely When Used Together

University of Rhode Island pharmacy professor has discovered potential complications when Hepatitis C and HIV drugs are used in combination with additional medications to combat co-infections.

13-Dec-2016 12:05 PM EST

University of Rhode Island

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Children's Health
Text Messaging Improves Medication Use by HIV-Positive Youth

A randomized clinical trial published in AIDS and Behavior showed that personalized two-way daily text messaging improved adherence to antiretroviral therapy in HIV-positive youth ages 16-29. The HIV/AIDS Prevention Research Synthesis (PRS) project at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified this intervention as meeting criteria for good evidence of efficacy.

13-Dec-2016 10:05 AM EST

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Medicine

NYU Researchers Examine Most Efficacious Social/Behavioral Interventions to Uncover Undiagnosed HIV

At least a third of new HIV transmission events are linked to those with undiagnosed HIV. Researchers looked to identify best approaches to uncovering undiagnosed HIV, comparing the efficacy of three social/behavioral intervention strategies for heterosexual individuals at high risk for HIV in Brooklyn, NY. Active approaches to detect undiagnosed HIV among heterosexuals are needed to achieve elimination of HIV transmission in the U.S.; the study addresses this gap in available HIV prevention programs.

9-Dec-2016 9:45 AM EST

New York University

Medicine

AIDS and HIV, Mental Health, Neuro
'Shock and Kill' Strategy for Curing HIV May Endanger Patients' Brains

BrainmacrophageswithSIV.png

Combination drug treatments have become successful at long-term control of HIV infection, but the goal of totally wiping out the virus and curing patients has so far been stymied by HIV's ability to hide out in cells and become dormant for long periods of time.

5-Dec-2016 9:00 AM EST

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Science

AIDS and HIV, Nanotechnology, Pharmaceuticals
Houston Methodist Receives Award for Implantable HIV Drug Delivery Device

nDSprototype.jpg

The Houston Methodist Research Institute’s department of nanomedicine is the recipient of this year’s AIDS Foundation Houston Shelby Hodge Vision Award. Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D., nanomedicine department chair at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, accepted the award during the World AIDS Day luncheon.

1-Dec-2016 2:00 PM EST

Houston Methodist






