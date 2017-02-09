Newswise — CHICAGO, IL (February 8, 2017) – The Thoracic Surgery Foundation (TSF) has announced 16 new grants in support of research and education programs in cardiothoracic surgery. These grants will help advance treatment options for patients with heart and lung diseases and offer much-needed assistance in countries, including Cambodia, Nepal, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, and Uganda.

“The TSF is pleased to fund the work of 16 surgeons in 2017. A committee of 23 cardiothoracic surgery research leaders in the field, including representatives from the nation’s best academic institutions, selected the most worthy projects,” said newly elected TSF President, Douglas E. Wood, MD. “Each application was thoroughly analyzed. It was a tough decision, but 16 proposals rose to the top. We know the award recipients’ contributions to the field and to our patients will be significant.”

Dr. Wood is The Henry N. Harkins Professor and Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle. He is a world-renowned surgeon in thoracic oncology, specializing in the areas of lung, airway, and esophageal cancer. Dr. Wood is enthusiastic to help lead the Thoracic Surgery Foundation in the mission of fostering the development of surgeon scientists in cardiothoracic surgery; increasing knowledge and innovation to benefit patient care.

The TSF Board of Directors voted unanimously and enthusiastically to support the following projects:

Reshma M. Biniwale, MD

University of California Los Angeles

“Hearts with Hope Foundation in Peru”

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $25,000

R. Morton Bolman, III, MD

University of Vermont Medical Center

“Addressing the Burden of Rheumatic Heart Disease in Rwanda: A Plan for Future Sustainability”

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $37,500

Lisa M. Brown, MD

UC Davis School of Medicine

“University of Michigan Health Services Research Traveling Fellowship”

Carolyn E. Reed Traveling Fellowship, $10,000

Errol L. Bush, MD

Johns Hopkins University

“Development of a Successful Ex-Vivo Lung Perfusion Program at Toronto General Hospital”

The Levi Watkins Innovation and Leadership Development Scholarship, $5,000

Frederick L. Grover, MD

University of Colorado

“Enhancing Access to Care and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease in Nepal”

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $37,500

David M. Hoganson, MD

Boston Children’s Hospital

“Endothelialized Vascular Scaffold For Lung Engineering”

STS Research Award, $80,000

Lauren V. Huckaby, MD

University of Pittsburg Medical Center

“Estrogen and Sex Differences in Bicuspid and Tricuspid Aortic Valve Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm”

Nina Starr Braunwald Research Fellowship, $60,000

Lauren C. Kane, MD

Baylor College of Medicine

“Learning Surgical Strategies with Later Presenting Congenital Heart Disease in India and Beyond”

Carolyn E. Reed Traveling Fellowship, $10,000

Reza A. Khodaverdian, MD

Stanford University

“VOOM Foundation in Nigeria”

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $25,000

Anson M. Lee, MD

Stanford University School of Medicine

“Identifying the Common Final Pathway in Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation with Transcriptome Profiling”

STSA Research Award, $25,000

David D. Odell, MD

Northwestern University

“Development of a Novel Lung Cancer Collaborative in Illinois”

TSF Research Award, $80,000

Maral Ouzounian, MD, PhD

Toronto General Hospital

“Biomechanical and Metabolic Properties of Proximal Aortic Aneurysms in Patients with Bicuspid Aortic Valves”

Nina Starr Braunwald Research Fellowship, $80,000

Brian T. Plunkett, MD

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

“Clinical Fellowship in Endovascular Cardiac Surgery”

Michael J. Davidson Fellowship, $25,000

Pranava Sinha, MD

Children’s Research Institute

“Management of Rheumatic Heart Disease in Uganda”

Edwards Lifesciences Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $37,500

Hiroo Takayama, MD, PhD

Columbia University

“Novel Non-invasive Assessment of Mechanical Stress on Aortic Valve during Continuous-Flow Left Ventricular Assist Device”

TSF Research Award, $80,000

Luca A. Vricella, MD

Johns Hopkins University

“Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Mission to Cambodia”

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation Every Heartbeat Matters Award, $37,500

TSF is a pivotal force for growth and vitality in cardiothoracic surgery, especially for research and academic career development, awarding nearly $15 million in cardiothoracic surgery research and education grants. The Foundation was first established in 1988 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization and is the charitable arm of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The mission of TSF is to foster the development of surgeon scientists in cardiothoracic surgery; increasing knowledge and innovation to benefit patient care.

###

Contact: Priscilla S. Kennedy, TSF Executive Director

pkennedy@sts.org

312-202-5868

http://thoracicsurgeryfoundation.org/about-the-foundation/press/

