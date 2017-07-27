Quest Diagnostics: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Partners with Physicians to Close Costly Gaps in Care

Newswise — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care now offers physicians Data Diagnostics®, a point-of-care health analytics technology from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) that is designed to help close costly gaps in care and improve health outcomes.

Accessible through a physician's existing electronic health record (EHR), Data Diagnostics produces patient-specific reports, often in seconds, that help inform clinical decisions, diagnostic coding and other actions that affect quality of care and reimbursement. Physicians can order these reports in real time through their EHR for eligible Harvard Pilgrim patients in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshireand Maine. No new technology, and minimal training, is required to order reports for patients.

Harvard Pilgrim is committed to providing tools that support physician's access to relevant data within the physicians current workflow. Data Diagnostics gives physicians the ability to order and access reports in real time in their existing workflow. The reports employ the EHR's existing data on the patient as well as patient-specific information from Quest's 20 billion lab test results and Inovalon's 139 million unique patients within their MORE2 Registry clinical datasets.

"One of Harvard Pilgrim's goals is to empower our physicians to succeed under value-based care and innovative risk-sharing models," said Gaurish Chandrashekhar, director of revenue management, Harvard Pilgrim. "We believe Data Diagnostics may help enable this transition by supporting accurate clinical documentation, which is vital to risk accuracy and appropriate reimbursement, as well as improved quality. We expect this tool will strengthen our relationships with physicians while simultaneously improving provider-patient interactions, which is a win-win scenario."

Proper coding of a patient's care supports high quality care as well as reimbursement under value-based care models that tie compensation to quality and outcomes rather than individual medical services.

"The shift from volume to value is all about providing better care," said David Freeman, general manager, information ventures, Quest Diagnostics. "Harvard Pilgrim has a track record of innovation in health care, and recognizes that good care and cost efficiency often go hand in hand. We look forward to providing Data Diagnostics and its actionable insights to Harvard Pilgrim-serving physicians to aid the delivery of quality care for patients."

About Data Diagnostics Data Diagnostics, a joint solution offered by Quest Diagnostics and Inovalon, is a point-of-care health analytics technology that produces patient-specific reports in real time to help physicians easily identify and address gaps in quality, risk, utilization and medical history. Reports draw from information in the physician's EHR as well as data from Quest's 20 billion clinical laboratory test results and Inovalon's clinical datasets on more than 139 million Americans. Physicians can order Data Diagnostics reports in their existing workflow and EHR, receiving an easy to read actionable report often within seconds. Data Diagnostics has won several industry awards, including the Best in Biz Most Innovative Product of the Year for Healthcare Award. Data Diagnostics is part of the Quest Diagnostics Quanum™ suite of healthcare information and technology solutions. www.QuestDiagnostics.com/DataDiagnostics

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Harvard Pilgrim is a not-for-profit health services company that, along with its subsidiaries, is improving the well-being of its 2.7 million customers. Harvard Pilgrim's flagship health plans in New England provide health coverage to 1.3 million members, while another 1.4 million individuals are served through Health Plans, Inc., a subsidiary that provides integrated care management, health coaching and plan administration solutions to self-funded employers nationwide. Founded in 1969, Harvard Pilgrim has built its reputation on innovation and collaboration with a goal of lowering health care costs, improving care and enhancing the overall member experience. It is known for its excellent clinical programs, customer service, health improvement strategies and innovative tools that offer consumers greater transparency and empower them to make better decisions about their health care. Harvard Pilgrim is home to the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, a unique collaboration with Harvard Medical School. As Harvard Medical School's Department of Population Medicine, the Institute is the only appointing department of a U.S. medical school housed within a health plan. Funded primarily through external government and private sources, it provides critical information to all levels of our health care system on issues affecting population health and health care delivery. Harvard Pilgrim is consistently among America's highest-rated health plans according to an annual ranking of the nation's best health plans by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)*.

*Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (private HMO/POS and PPO plans) and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England (private HMO/POS plans) have been rated 4.5 out of 5 in NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2016-17. NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2015-16. NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Rankings, 2011-15, HMO/POS/PPO.

About Quest Diagnostics Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 43,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About Inovalon Inovalon is a leading technology company providing cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Providing technology that supports nearly 500 healthcare organizations, Inovalon's platforms are informed by data pertaining to more than 837,000 physicians, 354,000 clinical facilities, and more than 139 million Americans. Data Diagnostics™ is the intellectual property of Inovalon. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

