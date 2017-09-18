Hot Days, Cold Nights Mean Fantastic Fall Foliage Forecast in New York

Newswise — Karl Niklas is a Cornell University professor of plant biology whose research focuses on the relationship between plants and the physical environment. Niklas predicts bright 2017 fall foliage in New York state based on the season’s adequate rainfall and amicable temperatures.

Niklas says:

“Based on past experience and current information about this year’s growing conditions and current weather conditions, we expect the fall foliage of 2017 to be average or above average for viewing.

“This expectation is based on the following facts and observations: the vibrancy of fall foliage depends on the current growing season’s favorability - adequate rainfall and amicable temperatures. In addition, the 2017 growing season was mild and favorable, and late August and early September temperatures have fluctuated in a manner that favors bright Autumnal leaf colors, and we have had sufficient rainfall state-wide.

“These facts and observations are sufficient to predict with reasonable confidence that this fall’s leaf coloration will be splendid.

“The best places to see the earliest manifestations of leaf coloration will be in the upper elevations in the northern portion of New York state. Another indication of where to look is to determine where the greatest differences occur between current daytime and nighttime temperatures.”

