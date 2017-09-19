Business Leaders Won’t Wait for White House to Tackle Climate Change

As U.S. President Donald Trump makes his debut speech at the United Nations General Assembly, business leaders from around the globe are gathering in New York City for Climate Week NYC to discuss ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. Glen Dowell, leading corporate sustainability researcher and associate professor of Management and Organizations at Cornell University, says business leaders have a powerful role to play in addressing climate change.



Dowell says:



“Business leaders across a variety of sectors are taking the risks of climate change very seriously, and are not going to wait to see what the White House or Congress do.



“Businesses have substantial potential to work toward mitigating climate risks through at least three roles. First, businesses are themselves important customers for technologies like clean energy, and as they adopt these technologies, their scale can drive prices down. Second, they can influence customers’ adoption of cleaner technologies. Finally, they work with local and state governments and civil society to set standards even in the absence of federal action.”





