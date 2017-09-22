“Top Docs” Raise the Bar at UC San Diego Health

Newswise — More than 100 physicians from UC San Diego Health were named “Top Docs” in the annual San Diego Magazine “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” annual survey. These physicians represent 45 diverse specialties, from infectious disease, surgery and oncology to obstetrics, cardiology and emergency medicine.



“As the only academic medical center in the region, UC San Diego Health is committed to providing world class care across all medical and surgical specialties and to providing patients with access to the best experts and most advanced technologies in the nation. We are honored that so many of our extraordinary physicians have been recognized,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health.



The “Top Docs” annual survey, conducted by the San Diego County Medical Society and San Diego Magazine, gives local physicians the opportunity to vote for board-certified peers practicing in San Diego County to whom they would refer their own patients and family members. This year, there were more than 700 “Top Docs” named in the region.



UC San Diego Health physicians ranked as “Top Docs” in 45 specialties.



From oncologists pioneering new treatment methods and cardiologists using high-tech catheters to see inside arteries, to orthopedic experts studying astronauts to improve chronic back pain, UC San Diego Health’s “Top Docs” continue to raise the bar in the clinical setting, research lab and community.



“Our exceptional medical staff — comprised of physicians and surgeons known for their expertise — enables UC San Diego Health to provide our patients and the community with the highest level of care across many specialties,” said Maysent. “Patients benefit from the scope and depth of their expertise. “The ‘Top Docs’ list is a valuable tool for all patients, whether having a baby, getting a routine exam or undergoing a lifesaving surgery.”



UC San Diego Health is top ranked by U.S. News & World Report and has also been awarded with an “A” for top grade patient safety by the latest Hospital Safety Score.



UC San Diego Health is composed of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, and Jacobs Medical Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center in La Jolla, as well as other primary and specialty practices located throughout Southern California.



To learn more about our “Top Docs” and how to make an appointment with them, please visit: health.ucsd.edu/UCSD_MD/Pages/top-doctors or health.ucsd.edu

