Contact: Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

212 -241‐9200

NewsMedia@mssm.edu

Mount Sinai Opens New Multi-Specialty Practice in Queens with Ribbon Cutting and Health Fair

Newswise — (NEW YORK – October 11, 2017) –– The Mount Sinai Health System is opening a new state-of-the-art medical practice to serve the Rego Park/Forest Hills community. Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills is a 12,000-square-foot facility centrally located on Queens Boulevard. The multi-specialty practice has specialists in primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, general and vascular surgery, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, and urology. Radiology and lab services are also available on-site.

The new practice offers local residents and those who work in the area access to experienced, compassionate physicians. Patients who need advanced procedures or care for complex conditions will be referred to The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, or one of the other five Mount Sinai Health System hospitals. The Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai offer world-renowned care and groundbreaking medical protocols.

Four existing Mount Sinai practices from the area have come together under one roof to provide personalized high-quality medical care with physicians dedicated to building ongoing relationships with their patients that can last a lifetime.

“We are proud to bring the compassionate, expert care of Mount Sinai physicians to the Forest Hills/Rego Park Community,” said Arthur Klein, MD, President of the Mount Sinai Health Network. “Featuring a prominent cardiology practice and the expertise of specialists from a spectrum of disciplines, we provide life-long personalized care. The people of Queens now have additional access to the advanced care, innovative therapies, and pioneering research of our seven hospitals and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.”

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Tuesday evening, October 10, from 6:30 to 8 pm. City officials and local government representatives attended. Mount Sinai executives and physicians from the practice also participated.

“We're excited to support the Mount Sinai expansion in Forest Hills, increasing access to high quality primary and multi-specialty care for the community. It's a continuation of the significant investments Mount Sinai is making in the borough, building on the recent $175 million expansion on the Mount Sinai Queens campus. Mount Sinai Queens is proud to partner with our Forest Hill colleagues in continuing to expand care to the great borough of Queens," said, Caryn A. Schwab, Executive Director, Mount Sinai Queens.

On Saturday October 14, from 10 am to 1 pm, Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills will host a free open house for the public. The open house will feature heart health and diabetes risk screenings, and workshops on proper nutrition and staying healthy during flu season. Flu shots will be available. Call for more 718-520-6100 information.

Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills is located at 99-01 Queens Boulevard on the street level, between 66th Road and 67th Avenue. It is easily reached by city buses, and the M and R trains. For an appointment call 718-520-6100.

A photo from the Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills ribbon cutting can be found here.

Pictured, from left to right:

Steven Shayani, MD; Herbert S, Lempel, MD; Michael J. Robbins, MD; Benjamin S. Kornitzer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Vice President, Mount Sinai Health Network; Brad Blumenfeld; Alicia Gresham, Vice President, Network Operations, Mount Sinai Health Network

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally.

For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

###