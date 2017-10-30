Less but More Frequent Exercise Best to Reduce Weight? Study Provides a Clue

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, October 30, 2017 ­­ – Studies have shown that low magnitude, high frequency mechanical stimulation (LMMS) delivered via low intensity vibration reduces adipose (fat) tissue and thus may be a method of reducing weight and health risks related to weight gain such as diabetes. A recent study in the journal Obesity, led by Vhitaben Patel, a PhD student in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Stony Brook University, takes this concept to another level. Patel and colleagues found in a model of obese mice that low intensity vibration is more effective in reducing weight and glucose metabolism when separated throughout the day instead of all at once.

The authors maintain that while exercise remains important to minimize obesity and reduce risk of diabetes and other diseases, low intensity vibration can serve as a surrogate to exercise. The findings, they say, provide a new insight for reducing weight and minimizing health risks in that shorter bouts of exercise or low intensity vibrations separated by a rest period appear to be more effective than one long bout."

