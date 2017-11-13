New Medical Guidelines for Controlling Hypertension: @UofUhealth Experts Available

Newswise — The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology are recommending new guidelines for controlling hypertension, or high blood pressure. The guidelines say that those with a blood pressure of 130/80, down from 140/90, should be treated. The new standards mean that about half of American adults are considered to have hypertension.

Previous studies have demonstrated that achieving an even lower blood pressure goal, 120/80, greatly reduces risk for heart attack, heart failure and stroke. The current cutoff was a compromise between safety and efficacy.

Experts from University of Utah Health are available for comment:

Risks and benefits of intensive blood pressure control - Alfred Cheung, MD, chief of nephrology & Hypertension at University of Utah Health led a network of 17 clinical sites in the hallmark SPRINT clinical trial demonstrating the effectiveness of intensive blood pressure control. He can comment on risks and benefits, including to patients with chronic kidney disease.

Intensive blood pressure control in the elderly - It has been estimated that nearly 6 million older adults can benefit from a lower blood pressure. Geriatrician Mark Supiano, MD, has carried out research showing that despite a risk for side effects, intensive blood pressure control works as well for frail adults over age 75. He can comment on the prevalence of high blood pressure in this age group and the unique challenges they face.

Cost-effectiveness of intensive blood pressure control – Analysis by Adam Bress, PharmD, has demonstrated that despite increased costs of care associated with intensive blood pressure control, the long term benefits make intervention cost-effective. This includes by preventing serious health consequences such as hospitalizations, and serious complications. Dr. Bress can comment on risks and benefits on health-related quality of life and on the finances of an already overburdened healthcare system.

