How Can I Manage My Diabetes?
Released: 22-Nov-2017 10:05 AM EST
Source Newsroom: Valley Health System
Newswise — Diabetes is a medical condition in which sugar or glucose levels build up in your bloodstream. "Managing diabetes is a daily challenge to keep blood sugar levels in the desired range. Balancing the food you eat with exercise and medicine (if prescribed) will help you control your weight and keep your blood glucose in the healthy range," explains Adam Kelman, M.D., Endocrinologist, Valley Medical Group.
Actively managing the disease is essential. The emotional and physical toll diabetes takes is steep—the disease claims the life of 1 American every 3 minutes, more than breast cancer and AIDS combined. And the financial cost is steep as well. The CDC estimates that a person with diabetes has medical expenses that are 2.3 times higher than someone without diabetes and that the disease costs Americans more than $245 billion.
"Despite these statistics, there is good news—you can take control of your diabetes management! Losing just 10 -15 pounds can make a difference. And any type of physical activity will help lower your blood glucose and put you on track to living a healthy, normal life with diabetes," adds Dr. Kelman.
Self-Management Skills
- Monitor your blood sugar regularly as directed
- Stay physically active
- Maintain a healthy diet (count carbohydrates) and fluid intake
- Quit smoking
- See your doctor every 3-6 months and take medications as prescribed
- Recognize and treat the symptoms of low or high blood sugar
- Reduce stress by practicing relaxation techniques
If you are struggling to manage your diabetes, or are looking to receive more education on self-management of the disease, your endocrinologist can recommend resources to help you get on track.