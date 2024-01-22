Media Register to Attend

Dr. Cynda Hylton Rushton, the Anne and George L. Bunting Professor of Clinical Ethics at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics and the School of Nursing

For 22 years, nurses have consistently been ranked the “most trusted profession,” according to the yearly Gallup poll. This year, nurses remain the most trusted profession, with 78% of U.S. adults currently believing nurses have high honesty and ethical standards. However, that is down seven percentage points from 2019 and 11 points from its peak in 2020. Nurses were seen as having “high” or “very high” moral standards by 79 percent of U.S. adults in 2023, but that’s down from a high of 89 percent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drop reflects patient dissatisfaction, but also nurses dissatisfaction with the profession in a post-pandemic world.

Cynda Rushton, PhD, RN, FAAN, Anne and George L. Bunting Endowed Professor of Clinical Ethics at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, leads the R³ Initiative that aims to renew, retain and amplify the resilience of Maryland nurses through a culture of ethical practice. We are now in the long tail of the pandemic and the consequences to the nursing workforce are complex and intensifying, as evidenced by deepening shortages, persistent mental health issues, increasing violence, and moral suffering. It is a pivotal time for nurses to lead the nation forward. What can we do to help this crucial role in healthcare?

