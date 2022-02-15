Our News on Newswise
Electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than traditional cars, despite claim
We find the claim about the overall environmental impact of electric vehicles misleading.
The inference that a 40 percent increase in the death rate of Americans 18 to 64 is caused by vaccines is baseless
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk suggested that COVID-19 vaccines are contributing to higher mortality rates in the U.S. over the last few years.
Misleading Reuters Article Further Muddies Ivermectin Debate, Wire Agency Issues Correction
For several hours on Monday, January 31, 2022, a misleading article from news agency Reuters lead to many readers sharing the report on social media as conclusive evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, and proof of the alleged...
Learn To Focus: Meditation for strong and healthy immune system
Huge loss in the pandemic for the last two years, everyone is looking for fresh start in 2022. Meditation is proven technique to help keep your mind stable.
DeSantis Falsely Claims FDA Pulled Monoclonal Antibodies Without Science to Support Decision
When the FDA announced it was no longer authorizing two COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drugs in the U.S., Governor DeSantis, along with a many Republicans objected, saying they did this without data. However, recent lab studies strongly suggest the...
University of Portsmouth expert will discuss important policy changes to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean in live event on April 27th
27-Apr-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Talk to a psychologist about racism. Panelists from the Association for Psychological Science will take questions on racism on March 31, 2PM EDT
30-Mar-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Media: Register to ask questions for our expert panel on COVID-19 vaccine distribution under the new Biden Administration
1-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST
TRANSCRIPT AND VIDEO AVAILABLE: Newswise Live Event for Nov 2nd, the 2020 Presidential Elections
3-Nov-2020 7:10 AM EST
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Speak to lead author of a new study on the connection of dietary soy and dementia prevention
22-Oct-2020 8:10 AM EDT
Ask Questions for the lead investigator of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine trial, Dr. Dushyantha T Jayaweera, M.D.
7-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Meet Gary I Kleiner, MD, leading the Regeneron trial, which will be used as a prophylaxis to prevent the spread of COVID
7-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Ask Questions for Laura Beauchamp, MD, who contributed to the recently published (Oct. 2) CDC-led COVID study showing that adults can develop the same inflammatory COVID-related syndrome that children develop: Oct. 7, 2PM EDT
7-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT