Electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than traditional cars, despite claim

We find the claim about the overall environmental impact of electric vehicles misleading.
The inference that a 40 percent increase in the death rate of Americans 18 to 64 is caused by vaccines is baseless

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk suggested that COVID-19 vaccines are contributing to higher mortality rates in the U.S. over the last few years.
Misleading Reuters Article Further Muddies Ivermectin Debate, Wire Agency Issues Correction

For several hours on Monday, January 31, 2022, a misleading article from news agency Reuters lead to many readers sharing the report on social media as conclusive evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, and proof of the alleged...
Learn To Focus: Meditation for strong and healthy immune system

Huge loss in the pandemic for the last two years, everyone is looking for fresh start in 2022. Meditation is proven technique to help keep your mind stable.
DeSantis Falsely Claims FDA Pulled Monoclonal Antibodies Without Science to Support Decision

When the FDA announced it was no longer authorizing two COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drugs in the U.S., Governor DeSantis, along with a many Republicans objected, saying they did this without data. However, recent lab studies strongly suggest the...
Newswise began more than 25 years ago as the first online news service for reporters. Today it is an essential tool for journalists to receive some of the most interesting and latest news articles from leading research organizations worldwide.

