We find the claim about the overall environmental impact of electric vehicles misleading.

Add to Favorites

Here are some of the latest articles we've posted in the Physical Science channel.

Add to Favorites

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk suggested that COVID-19 vaccines are contributing to higher mortality rates in the U.S. over the last few years.

Add to Favorites

For several hours on Monday, January 31, 2022, a misleading article from news agency Reuters lead to many readers sharing the report on social media as conclusive evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, and proof of the alleged...

Add to Favorites

Huge loss in the pandemic for the last two years, everyone is looking for fresh start in 2022. Meditation is proven technique to help keep your mind stable.

Add to Favorites

When the FDA announced it was no longer authorizing two COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drugs in the U.S., Governor DeSantis, along with a many Republicans objected, saying they did this without data. However, recent lab studies strongly suggest the...

Add to Favorites

Here are some of the latest articles we've posted in the Behavioral Science channel.

Add to Favorites

The latest research news from the Health Disparities Channel.

Add to Favorites