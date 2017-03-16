WHAT: Sustainability in Asia: collaboration for research and implementation

WHEN: Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

WHERE: Cordis Hotel, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Newswise — HONG KONG – As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, increased energy needs and the danger of slower economic growth, academic research must play a key role in finding new solutions for a sustainable future based on collaborations and partnerships. Reporters are invited to a full day of discussion in Hong Kong on April 7, organized by Cornell University to discuss these challenging themes:

From Fukushima’s nuclear disaster to Beijing’s smog apocalypse, Asia is facing some of the toughest policy choices in energy production and distribution. Experts from several institutions will debate how sustainability and economic development can be balanced in the region.

As food demands for a growing world’s population expand, scholars at Cornell and other research centers will discuss collaborations with industry to set sustainable goals on issues such as milk safety, precision feeding and efficient agriculture.

Asia is in the middle of an unprecedented phase of urbanization. The two largest countries in the region, India and China, are expected to add 615 million people to their cities by 2025. Our collective future depends on how well Asia handles this transition. Panelists will discuss architectural, financial and technological solutions for the cities of the future.

Below is a schedule of the panels:

9:15 – 10:45 a.m. Energy sustainability in Asia and beyond

In an era of deepening anthropogenic climate change, what are the costs involved in transitioning to more sustainable energy sources? How can governments balance environmental and economic concerns?

Lance Collins, dean of Cornell’s College of Engineering

Hirokazu Miyazaki, director of Cornell’s Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies

Jeff MacCorkle, managing director of China’s Pacific Rim Resources

Supree Srisamran, senior analyst in the Economic Intelligence Center at Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank

Satsuki Takahashi, professor of sustainability studies at Tokyo’s Hosei University

11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. One Health

The concept of One Health recognizes that the health of people, animals and the environment are intrinsically connected. Academic research and policy practices in these areas must be based on partnership and collaborations.

Daryl Nydam, director of Quality Milk Production Services at Cornell University and professor of veterinary studies

Mike Van Amburgh, professor of animal science at Cornell University

Nancy Wells, professor of design and environmental analysis at Cornell University

Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of One Health at City University of Hong Kong

Charles Shao, CEO of Wondermilk China

2:15 – 3:45 p.m. Urbanization and sustainability

The pace and scale of urbanization in Asia has no historical precedent. The panel will focus on the challenges and possible solutions facing individuals and societies in the transition from rural to urban spaces.

Kieran Donaghy, professor of Architecture, Art and Planning at Cornell University

Robin McNeal, director of Cornell’s East Asia Program and professor of Asian Studies

Neema Kudva, director of Cornell’s International Studies in Planning program and professor of Architecture, Art and Planning

Jeremy Wallace, professor of government at Cornell University

Pratim Roy, Co-Founder of the Keystone Foundation, India

Zhilin Liu, professor in the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University, China

For a full list of the day’s events please visit: http://global.cornell.edu/conference-sustainability-asia-april-2017

