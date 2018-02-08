Nutritional Epidemiologist Susan McCann of @Roswellpark Is Available to Discuss the Significance and Implications of New Research on #diet and #breastcancer. #asparagine

Newswise — Nutritional epidemiologist Susan McCann, PhD, RD, is available to comment on new research, published in the journal Nature, showing that it may be possible to slow the growth or spread of breast cancer by reducing dietary intake of the nutrient asparagine — a protein present in many different food types.

Dr. McCann is a registered dietitian whose research interests focus on the relationships between diet and cancer.

For more information about Dr. McCann:

https://www.roswellpark.org/susan-mccann