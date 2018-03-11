Momentum 3: Senior Author & Leading Lvad Expert Available to Discuss Two-Year Outcomes of Heartmate 3

Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, a leading left ventricular assist device (LVAD) expert is available to discuss the two-year outcomes of the HeartMate 3, a newer generation LVAD. The data will be published in New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American College of Cardiology conference (ACC) on Sunday, March 11, at 10:45 a.m.

Dr. Naka is a senior author on the paper and the director of the Cardiac Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support Programs at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Naka is available via phone and email to discuss:

Key takeaways from the long-term data of HeartMate 3

How this device compares to HearMate 2

The improvement in two-year survival rates compared to HeartMate 2

The future of this device and LVADs as a potential destination therapy

LVADs are mechanical pumps that are implanted inside a person’s chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. The HeartMate 3 LVAD received FDA approval as a “bridge to transplant,” to help stabilize a patient prior to receiving a heart transplant, and “bridge to myocardial recovery,” to help prevent future cardiac events, in August 2017

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center is one of the leading LVAD centers in the world and continues to be one of the largest enrolling sites for the MOMENTUM 3 trial (Multi-center Study of MagLev Technology in Patients Undergoing MCS Therapy with HeartMate 3), in which data has shown newer LVADs, like HeartMate 3, provide better outcomes for patients with advanced heart failure at six months. More on this data is available here.

