 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

José Biller, MD, is Co-editor of New Textbook on Uncommon Causes of Stroke

Article ID: 696659

Released: 26-Jun-2018 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Loyola University Health System

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular Health, Cell Biology, Heart Disease, Mental Health, Neuro, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Stroke, carasil, Sickle Cell Disease

    • Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine neurologist José Biller, MD, is co-editor of an authoritative new textbook on uncommon causes of stroke.

    "Uncommon Causes of Stroke" (Third Edition), published by Cambridge University Press, is a comprehensive guide for neurologists, neurosurgeons, internal medicine specialists and other healthcare professionals diagnosing, treating and assessing complex causes of strokes and other cerebrovascular disorders.

    Dr. Biller, an internationally known expert on strokes, is professor and chair of the Department of Neurology of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

    Senior co-editor of the textbook is Louis R. Caplan, MD, a professor of neurology at Israel-Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

    The book includes 77 chapters, written by leading neurologists worldwide, on conditions associated with uncommon strokes. Dr. Biller co-authored chapters on bleeding disorders and strokes associated with kidney diseases.

    The Third Edition includes chapter-by-chapter imaging findings, including up-to-date evaluation and management advice and insights into a wide variety of topics such as sickle cell disease, radiation-induced cerebrovascular disorders and CARASIL (an inherited condition that causes strokes and other impairments).

    Loyola’s Comprehensive Advanced Stroke Center offers a nationally recognized team of experts in every facet of stroke-related care, including emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, neuroradiology, rehabilitative services, social work, pharmacy and specialty nursing.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!