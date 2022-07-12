New Orleans, LA USA

The Importance of Clinical Trial Participation Through the Lens of Pulmonary/Critical Care

“Based on these two large trials, it is reasonable to conclude that routine use of fluid boluses during intubation is not beneficial for patients, and ultimately spares them from unnecessary interventions,” says Ochsner Health researcher...
Ochsner Medical Center awarded Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission

Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification.
S&P Global Assigns Ochsner Health an ‘A’ Credit Rating, with a Stable Outlook

S&P Global Ratings assigned its ‘A’ issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to Ochsner Clinic Foundation d/b/a Ochsner Health (Ochsner). S&P Global Ratings issued a report on Wednesday, June 29 that reflected confidence in Ochsner’s...
Ochsner Hospital for Children Named #1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for the Second Year in a Row

Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022 – 23 rankings published online today for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report – the global authority in hospital...
Grail and Ochsner Health Launch New Initiatives to Improve Cancer Detection Rates in Louisiana

Multi-Cancer Early Detection Health Equity Demonstration Three-Year Program Aims to Improve Cancer Outcomes Among Underserved Populations and Develop Best Practices for Deployment of Innovative Technologies in Community Settings
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Presents Men’s Health Fair, Sponsored by Ochsner Xavier Institute of Health Equity and Research

Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Presents Men’s Health Fair, Sponsored by Ochsner Xavier Institute of Health Equity and Research.
The Nathanson Family Foundation Gifts $2.5 Million to Expand Ochsner Hospital for Children Congenital Heart Defect Program

The Nathanson Family Foundation has generously gifted Ochsner Hospital for Children $2.5 million to support the expansion of its Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Program led by congenital cardiac surgeon Dr. Benjamin B. Peeler.
16 Ochsner Health Hospitals and Partners Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Numerous Ochsner Health hospitals and partners across the Gulf South received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognized 16 Ochsner Health facilities for achievements in protecting patients from...
Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report.

The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies.

It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40+ hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

