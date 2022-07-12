Our News on Newswise
The Importance of Clinical Trial Participation Through the Lens of Pulmonary/Critical Care
“Based on these two large trials, it is reasonable to conclude that routine use of fluid boluses during intubation is not beneficial for patients, and ultimately spares them from unnecessary interventions,” says Ochsner Health researcher...
12-Jul-2022 2:05 PM EDT
Ochsner Medical Center awarded Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification from The Joint Commission
Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Certification.
7-Jul-2022 4:55 PM EDT
S&P Global Assigns Ochsner Health an ‘A’ Credit Rating, with a Stable Outlook
S&P Global Ratings assigned its ‘A’ issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to Ochsner Clinic Foundation d/b/a Ochsner Health (Ochsner). S&P Global Ratings issued a report on Wednesday, June 29 that reflected confidence in Ochsner’s...
1-Jul-2022 10:05 AM EDT
Ochsner Hospital for Children Named #1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for the Second Year in a Row
Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named #1 in Louisiana in the new Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022 – 23 rankings published online today for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report – the global authority in hospital...
14-Jun-2022 9:50 AM EDT
Grail and Ochsner Health Launch New Initiatives to Improve Cancer Detection Rates in Louisiana
Multi-Cancer Early Detection Health Equity Demonstration Three-Year Program Aims to Improve Cancer Outcomes Among Underserved Populations and Develop Best Practices for Deployment of Innovative Technologies in Community Settings
3-Jun-2022 9:00 AM EDT
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Presents Men’s Health Fair, Sponsored by Ochsner Xavier Institute of Health Equity and Research
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Presents Men’s Health Fair, Sponsored by Ochsner Xavier Institute of Health Equity and Research.
25-May-2022 7:05 PM EDT
The Nathanson Family Foundation Gifts $2.5 Million to Expand Ochsner Hospital for Children Congenital Heart Defect Program
The Nathanson Family Foundation has generously gifted Ochsner Hospital for Children $2.5 million to support the expansion of its Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Program led by congenital cardiac surgeon Dr. Benjamin B. Peeler.
18-May-2022 6:05 PM EDT
16 Ochsner Health Hospitals and Partners Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Numerous Ochsner Health hospitals and partners across the Gulf South received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognized 16 Ochsner Health facilities for achievements in protecting patients from...
10-May-2022 10:05 AM EDT
Ochsner Health expert offers commentary on Saharan Air Layer dust and its impact on health
21-Jun-2022 6:05 PM EDT
What does skin cancer look like? Experts from Ochsner Health are available with tips and advice
17-May-2022 10:25 AM EDT
Kids today are exposed to news and media more than any other time in history. @OchsnerHealth experts can offer tips for talking with your children
4-Apr-2022 1:25 PM EDT