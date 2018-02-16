Feature Channels:
Marijuana
Released:20-Apr-2018
Stony Brook Medicine
A new technology developed by Stony Brook University researchers affiliated with the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery (ICB & DD) that has identified Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) as drug targets of the body’s endocannabinoid system is licensed to Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
Released:18-Apr-2018
Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins
Can medical marijuana help to fight the opioid epidemic? Many believe that it can. But a new study finds that people who use medical marijuana actually have higher rates of medical and non-medical prescription drug use—including pain relievers. The study appears in the Journal of Addiction Medicine, the official journal of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), published by Wolters Kluwer.
Released:17-Apr-2018
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
A Poison Control Center expert at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School discusses the health implications of legalized recreational marijuana
Released:10-Apr-2018
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Released:4-Apr-2018
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
Few older adults use medical marijuana, a new national poll finds, but the majority support its use if a doctor recommends it, and might talk to their own doctor about it if they developed a serious health condition. And two-thirds say the government should do more to study the drug’s health effects.
Released:29-Mar-2018
American Institute of Physics (AIP)
Some cannabis-derived treatments are now being tested for their ability to help certain skin diseases in a new story from nonprofit journalism news service Inside Science (ISNS)
Released:19-Mar-2018
Yale Cancer Center
A majority of pediatric cancer providers endorse the use of medical marijuana for children with advanced cancer, according to results of a multicenter survey published in Pediatrics.
Released:12-Mar-2018
Cornell University
As states legalize medical or recreational marijuana, employers, employees and unions are asking how to keep people safe in the workplace.
Released:16-Feb-2018
