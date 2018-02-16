 

Marijuana

Body's Natural High, Prescription Drug Misuse, Health Implications of Legalized Marijuana, and More in the Marijuana News Source

 Newswise

The Latest News On Marijuana Research

Released:
20-Apr-2018 3:00 PM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
ArteloLabA.JPG

Article ID: 693039

New Drugs Using the Body’s Natural “Marijuana” Could Help Treat Pain, Cancer
Stony Brook Medicine

A new technology developed by Stony Brook University researchers affiliated with the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery (ICB & DD) that has identified Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) as drug targets of the body’s endocannabinoid system is licensed to Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

Released:
18-Apr-2018 9:25 AM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Article ID: 693004

People who use Medical Marijuana More Likely to Use and Misuse Prescription Drugs
Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins

Can medical marijuana help to fight the opioid epidemic? Many believe that it can. But a new study finds that people who use medical marijuana actually have higher rates of medical and non-medical prescription drug use—including pain relievers. The study appears in the Journal of Addiction Medicine, the official journal of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), published by Wolters Kluwer.

Released:
17-Apr-2018 4:00 PM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Embargo will expire:
24-Apr-2018 3:30 PM EDT
Released to reporters:
16-Apr-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Pop Culture

PhotoAmandaCastlemanamandacastlemanphotography.com.jpg

Article ID: 692508

What Does Legalized Recreational Marijuana Mean for Your Health?
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

A Poison Control Center expert at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School discusses the health implications of legalized recreational marijuana

Released:
10-Apr-2018 9:05 AM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Article ID: 692241

Rutgers New Jersey Poison Control Experts Available to Discuss Synthetic Marijuana Illnesses and Deaths
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Released:
4-Apr-2018 1:05 PM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Article ID: 691936

Medical Marijuana Gets Wary Welcome From Older Adults, Poll Shows

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Few older adults use medical marijuana, a new national poll finds, but the majority support its use if a doctor recommends it, and might talk to their own doctor about it if they developed a serious health condition. And two-thirds say the government should do more to study the drug’s health effects.

Released:
29-Mar-2018 10:05 AM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Article ID: 691342

Inside Science: Marijuana May Help Solve Skin Rash Sting
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Some cannabis-derived treatments are now being tested for their ability to help certain skin diseases in a new story from nonprofit journalism news service Inside Science (ISNS)

Released:
19-Mar-2018 10:05 AM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
prasanna.jpg

Article ID: 690971

Yale Expert Available to Speak on Medical Marijuana for Children with Cancer
Yale Cancer Center

A majority of pediatric cancer providers endorse the use of medical marijuana for children with advanced cancer, according to results of a multicenter survey published in Pediatrics.

Released:
12-Mar-2018 3:05 PM EDT
EXPERT AVAILABLE
Article ID: 689740

Marijuana at Work: What Employers Need to Know
Cornell University

As states legalize medical or recreational marijuana, employers, employees and unions are asking how to keep people safe in the workplace.

Released:
16-Feb-2018 4:45 PM EST
EXPERT AVAILABLE
