Medicine
Latest Research Highlights from ACSM
Released:
6-Dec-2017 2:05 PM EST
American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
Science
Economics researchers capitalize on the dynamics of wildfires to prove infants’ proximity to smoke pollution while in utero affects birthweight.
Released:
5-Dec-2017 5:05 PM EST
University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)
Science
Released:
5-Dec-2017 3:15 PM EST
Washington University in St. Louis
Medicine
Science
Life
Business
Law and Public Policy
Addiction, Aging, Agriculture, AIDS and HIV, Alcohol and Alcoholism, All Journal News, Allergies, Alternative Medicine, Alzheimer's and Dementia, Apps, Archaeology and Anthropology, Arthritis, Arts and Entertainment, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Back to School, Behavioral Science, Biotech, Birds, Blood Disorders, BonRural Health, Healthcare, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, National 4-H Council, Appalachia, Health Disparities, Racial Disparities, Prevention, Health Policy
Rural counties continue to rank lowest among counties across the U.S., in terms of health outcomes. A group of national organizations including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National 4-H Council are leading the way to close the rural health gap.
|
Embargo expired:
8-Nov-2017 8:55 AM EST
Released:
8-Nov-2017 8:55 AM EST
Newswise
Science
Business
Climate Science, Local - California, Local - LA Metro, Environmental Science, Food and Water Safety, WildfiresWINE, winemakers, wildfire damage, Wildfire, Impact, Economic Impact, wine business, Education, Higher Ed, hands-on learning
Experts at Fresno State and Sonoma State are still assessing the impact of the recent fires. So far, winemakers at both campuses see a healthy picture for the state and wine lovers alike.
|
Released:
6-Nov-2017 5:00 AM EST
California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office
Science
Cancer, Environmental Health, National Infrastructure, Natural Disasters, Wildfires, Local - DC, Local - DC MetroDHS, DHS Science and Technology Directorate, Fire Fighting, Firefighter, Firefighter health, turnout ensemble
|
A new suite of personal protective equipment (PPE) may provide additional protection for firefighters from exposure to carcinogenic vapors and particulate matter at incident sites.
|
Released:
1-Nov-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Homeland Security's Science & Technology Directorate
Science
|
Research from Florida State University has illuminated the piecemeal patterns of recolonization among a hardy species of beetle regularly affected by these managed burns.
|
Released:
27-Oct-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Florida State University
Science
|
Released:
24-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Cornell University
Science
Released:
20-Oct-2017 12:05 PM EDT
Arizona State University (ASU)
Science
All Journal News, Climate Science, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Pollution, Wildfires, Rural Issuesforest fire, Smoke, Pollution, NOAA, NASA, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Atmospheric Science, biomass burning
As so often happens in science, UAH doctoral student Aaron Kaulfus was looking for something else when he realized his forest fire smoke research might be significant.
|
Released:
16-Oct-2017 1:05 PM EDT
University of Alabama Huntsville