Medicine

Exercise and Fitness, Healthcare, Sports Medicine, Wildfires, All Journal News
Firefighters, Fitness, Exercise, Training, ACSM

Firefighters at Risk: The Importance of Maintaining Exercise for Health and Fitness

Latest Research Highlights from ACSM

6-Dec-2017 2:05 PM EST

American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

Science

Healthcare, Pollution, Respiratory Diseases and Disorders, Wildfires
Research, Innovation Magazine, Environment, Innovation 2017, Infant, Infants, Pregnancy, Pregnant, Wildfire, Smoke, smoke exposure, Pollution, pollution health effects, wildfire risks, wildfire damage, Wildfires, Pregnancy and Childbirth, Pregnancy Health, Birthweight, Low Birthweight, low birthweight babies, Trimester, smoke inhalation

Exposure to Wildfire Smoke In Utero Lowers Birthweight: @UNLV Study

Economics researchers capitalize on the dynamics of wildfires to prove infants’ proximity to smoke pollution while in utero affects birthweight.

5-Dec-2017 5:05 PM EST

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Science

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Wildfires
Wildfires, Environmental Engineering

WashU Experts: Wildfire Research

5-Dec-2017 3:15 PM EST

Washington University in St. Louis

Medicine

Science

Life

Business

Law and Public Policy

Rural Health, Healthcare, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, National 4-H Council, Appalachia, Health Disparities, Racial Disparities, Prevention, Health Policy

Closing the Rural Health Gap: Media Update from RWJF and Partners on Rural Health Disparities

Rural counties continue to rank lowest among counties across the U.S., in terms of health outcomes. A group of national organizations including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National 4-H Council are leading the way to close the rural health gap.

8-Nov-2017 8:55 AM EST

8-Nov-2017 8:55 AM EST

Newswise

Science

Business

Climate Science, Local - California, Local - LA Metro, Environmental Science, Food and Water Safety, Wildfires
WINE, winemakers, wildfire damage, Wildfire, Impact, Economic Impact, wine business, Education, Higher Ed, hands-on learning

How Will the Nor Cal Wildfires Affect California’s Wine Industry?

Experts at Fresno State and Sonoma State are still assessing the impact of the recent fires. So far, winemakers at both campuses see a healthy picture for the state and wine lovers alike.

6-Nov-2017 5:00 AM EST

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Science

Cancer, Environmental Health, National Infrastructure, Natural Disasters, Wildfires, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
DHS, DHS Science and Technology Directorate, Fire Fighting, Firefighter, Firefighter health, turnout ensemble

New Turnout Ensemble Aims to Reduce Firefighter Cancer Risk

A new suite of personal protective equipment (PPE) may provide additional protection for firefighters from exposure to carcinogenic vapors and particulate matter at incident sites.

1-Nov-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Homeland Security's Science & Technology Directorate

Science

All Journal News, Wildlife, Wildfires
Forest Fires, Beetles, Population Biology, Jessie Mutz, Nora Underwood, Florida State University

Researcher Reveals how Beetles Bounce Back from Forest Fires

Research from Florida State University has illuminated the piecemeal patterns of recolonization among a hardy species of beetle regularly affected by these managed burns.

27-Oct-2017 9:05 AM EDT

Florida State University

Science

Wildlife, Wildfires, Climate Science, Environmental Science, Local - New York
California Wildfires, Ecosystems, Environment, habitat restoration, restoration ecology

Despite Devastation From Forest Fires, Ecosystems Rise From the Ashes

24-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Cornell University

Science

Crime and Forensic Science, Natural Disasters, Wildfires

Forensics Expert Available to Discuss Why Identifying Fire Victims Is So Difficult?

20-Oct-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Arizona State University (ASU)

Science

All Journal News, Climate Science, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Pollution, Wildfires, Rural Issues
forest fire, Smoke, Pollution, NOAA, NASA, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Atmospheric Science, biomass burning

Link Between Forest Fire Smoke and Pollution Events Discovered

As so often happens in science, UAH doctoral student Aaron Kaulfus was looking for something else when he realized his forest fire smoke research might be significant.

16-Oct-2017 1:05 PM EDT

University of Alabama Huntsville






