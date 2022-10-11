On October 10th, World Mental Health Day catches the focus of many experts and reporters to highlight the latest news on mental health and help spread its increasing awareness.

Newswise believes that mental health is a subject to be addressed every single day of the year. This list of experts, research, and sources for media is available for reporters covering mental health issues and research. Reporters can get a free press pass to access expert contacts and embargoed news [register here].

You can check out our Psychology and Psychiatry and Mental Health Channels to find the latest experts and reseearch.

Comments from latest available experts

What other storms can teach us about looming mental health impacts of Hurricane Ian Charles Figley, director of the Tulane Traumatology Institute, can speak of the long-term impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters on mental health. He says “the recovery period begins a rollercoaster ride of ordeals, leaving a trail of memories for our brain to process. It could become too overwhelming for some people, and the critical thing is to be with those who know and love you when trauma happens.” Commenting on the same subject, Reggie Ferreira, director of the Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy, says “The process of recovery can take time and has an ebb and flow to it, so it is very important to be kind to yourself. Most important is to tap into your social support network and get connected with resources available in the community to assist with recovery.”



More experts and resources related to hurricanes can be found in our hurricane list.

Prioritizing Mental Health Care and Access Post-Pandemic Paul Summergrad discusses the state of mental health in America, specifically for young adults who continue to navigate a new world.



“As of September 12, in Massachusetts, there were almost 700 people waiting in emergency rooms for prolonged periods of time for inpatient psychiatric beds: including 488 adults and 87 pediatric patients, and over 100 geriatric patients. And the numbers are going to go back up again, in part because the summer is over. Interestingly, historically child psychiatric admissions go very close to zero in the summer when kids are out of school. Another reason to understand why the pandemic experience has been so different.”

World Mental Health Day: Child psychology expert available for interviews Rosanna Breaux, director of the Child Study Center and an assistant professor with the Virginia Tech Department of Psychology, brings out the importance of shifting our perspective on mental health. “We need to start thinking about mental health just like we do physical health - everyone experiences it and preventative care is critical. We shouldn't wait until we are experiencing a serious mental health issue to seek help, we can build skills to cope with the worries and stressors of everyday life while mental health issues are manageable.”



Newswise’s Experts on Climate Science and Hurricanes